    CFL suspends Shawn Lemon indefinitely for gambling

    Then-Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon hoists the Grey Cup on Nov. 19, 2023. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press) Then-Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon hoists the Grey Cup on Nov. 19, 2023. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)
    There will be no immediate comeback for veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.

    The CFL suspended Lemon indefinitely Wednesday for betting on league games, including one in which he played.

    Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10 to cap a career in Canada that spanned 13 seasons.

    The CFL said in a statement an investigation showed Lemon bet on CFL games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders.

    The league added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering and that no Calgary coaches, teammates or team personnel were aware of Lemons' actions.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.

    More details to come. 

