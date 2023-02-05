Canadian Kyle Nelson fights to a controversial draw on UFC Fight Night card

LAS VEGAS -

Canadian featherweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson fought (The Korean Superboy) Doo-ho Choi to a controversial majority draw early Sunday on a UFC Fight Night card.

Choi, the fight favourite despite a 1,141-day layoff due to injuries and his mandatory Korean military service, would have won had he not been docked a point in the third round for a head butt.

UFC president Dana White said he "absolutely" thought the point deduction was wrong.

"I thought it was insane and it cost him the fight," White said later. "I paid (Choi) his win (bonus) money. He won that fight .. Sometimes the refereeing or judging isn't perfect.

"I felt like that kid got robbed on that ridiculous call," he added.

Choi had a 50-20 edge in total significant strikes, including 23-3 in the decisive third round. Nelson landed five of 10 takedown attempts during the fight and had five minutes 34 seconds of total control time, compared to 3:58 for Choi.