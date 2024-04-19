'Brave is unbeatable' is the theme for Canada's Olympic team in Paris

"Brave is unbeatable" is the theme for Canada's Olympic team competing in Paris this summer.

The Canadian Olympic Committee and broadcast rightsholder CBC unveiled the marketing campaign today.

Nine athletes are featured, including sprinter Andre De Grasse and basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Actor Michael J. Fox and singer Celine Dion are narrators.

The Summer Olympics in Paris run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Canadian athletes won 24 medals, including seven gold, in Tokyo's Summer Olympics delayed from 2020 to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2024.