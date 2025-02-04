ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

By The Associated Press

Published

Kultida Woods, Tiger Woods' mother, watches as her son plays on the third hole during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.