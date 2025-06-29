ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Ten-man Canada exits CONCACAF Gold Cup after penalty shootout loss to Guatemala

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canada defender Alistair Johnston (2) and Guatemala forward Rubio Mendez (9) battle for possession of the ball during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Minneapolis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Abbie Parr


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.