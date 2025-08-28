Sports

Now healthy, De Grasse shares support on managing injuries to young long jumper

By The Canadian Press

Published

Canadian track athletes, Marissa Papaconstantinou, left to right, Audrey Leduc, Andre De Grasse, and Marco Arop, take part in a press conference at the Canadian Track and Field Championships in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.