Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed

A thrilling final had spectators on the edge of their seats Sunday when Argentina prevailed against France on penalties for its third World Cup title.

After the match, FIFA confirmed the official winners of the tournament’s individual awards, with the South American side nearly sweeping the prizes.

Here is who claimed the additional hardware:

GOLDEN BOOT

Kylian Mbappe

When France was down 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to go, it looked like the reigning World Cup champion was staring despair in the face. That was until Kylian Mbappe (finally) turned up.

The Paris Saint-Germain star was a brilliant influence on the pitch for France, helping Les Bleus reach the final, but was a ghost of his former self while playing against Argentina.

That was until the 80th minute, when Mbappe scored two goals within 97 seconds, pulling France back into the game with a score of 2-2.

This means he overtook Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot, an award granted to the player who scored the most goals in the tournament. However, the Argentina captain then scored, bringing the South American side up 3-2. So what was the next step for Mbappe? Score a hat trick, of course.

The Frenchman, therefore, finished the tournament with eight goals and two assists to claim the Golden Boot -- the most goals at a single World Cup since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2002.

But it’s only a consolation prize for Mbappe, whose late magic wasn’t enough.

GOALKEEPER OF THE TOURNAMENT

Emiliano Martinez

While many were impressed by the efforts of Croatia’s Dominik Livakovic and Morocco’s Yassine Bounou throughout the tournament in Qatar, Emiliano Martinez claims the award.

The always-emphatic Aston Villa goalkeeper turned his campaign around after a disastrous opening loss to Saudi Arabia to help Argentina win the title.

He helped silence Robert Lewandowski against Poland before playing a vital role in two penalty shootouts against the Netherlands (quarterfinals) and France (final).

In fact, it was his last-ditch save on an attempt from Randal Kolo Muani in the 120th minute that prevented the Europeans from winning it all.

He finished the tournament with seven goals conceded and three clean sheets.

BEST YOUNG PLAYER AWARD

Enzo Fernandez

Multiple names made a statement on the world’s biggest stage in soccer this year with new talent aged 21 or younger from across the globe shining bright.

For the tournament’s Best Young Player award, the likes of Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) and Jude Bellingham (England) were among the murmurs, but again, it is an Argentine star who claims the prize.

Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez truly broke onto the scene at this World Cup. The 21-year-old only had three international appearances to his name before the tournament -- all of which were friendly matches.

But the midfielder clearly impressed head coach Lionel Scaloni over the last month and cracked into Argentina’s starting lineup. Fernandez featured in all seven games and played every minute of the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

He finished the tournament with one goal, one assist and one World Cup title with only 10 games to his name.

GOLDEN BALL

Lionel Messi

It had to be, didn’t it? Fans who watched the 2014 World Cup final can remember a dejected Lionel Messi sulking past the trophy, but that is all but forgotten now.

At 35 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain star seems to be a new version of himself, one with pride and determination like we’ve never seen before. These traits have always been there, but Messi was a level up in Qatar.

He played every minute of every game for Argentina, captaining his side to its third World Cup title and first since 1986. Once again, the weight of a country was on his shoulders, but this time he didn’t crack.

Messi became the first player to score in each knockout round -- the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

The midfield maestro dazzled fans of all kinds leaving jaws on the floor thanks to his whimsical movement of the ball. It seemed as though nothing was impossible for Messi this time around.

He finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists (it was only against Poland that Messi didn’t land on the scoresheet), coming in second for the Golden Boot.

And he has now won soccer’s biggest trophy during what was likely his final opportunity to do so.