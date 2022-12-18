Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, from left to right, pose with their individual awards at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe, from left to right, pose with their individual awards at the end of the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MORE SPORTS NEWS