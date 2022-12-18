As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup

It all came down to this. After four weeks of thrilling upsets, statement strikes and more, the final two teams at the 2022 World Cup went head-to-head at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Argentina led France deep into regulation time only for a stunning Kylian Mbappe hat trick to send the game to penalties.

In the end, the South American side won to lift its third World Cup title as Lionel Messi finally has his glory.

Yesterday saw Croatia beat Morocco to claim third in the tournament.

Here is how it all went down in Qatar.

—

FULL-TIME: ARGENTINA WINS THE 2022 WORLD CUP.

In stunning fashion, Argentina survive against France and win 4-2 on penalties.

Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni both missed for the Europeans.

In consolation, Mbappe's hat trick sees him win the Golden Boot over Messi.

PENALTIES.

We are heading to spot kicks. Grab some popcorn. How did we get here?

120' YELLOW CARD.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez is shown yellow.

120+3'

Chances for both teams at the death. Kolo Muani sees a strike saved incredibly by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez before Argentina's Lautauro Martinez has a header fall short seconds later at the other end.

120+1 SUBSTITUTIONS.

Teams are making penalty changes, it seems. Paulo Dybala replaces Nicolas Tagliafico for Argentina and Axel Disasi comes on for France's Jules Kounde.

120'

We have an additional three minutes coming up before penalties.

This World Cup final will surely be talked about for decades.

118' PENALTY AND FRANCE EQUALISES 3-3.

Mbappe takes a shot in the box and it hits an Argentina arm. Penalty to France again! Mbappe steps up and secures a World Cup final hat trick to see things turn 3-3.

What is happening.

116' SUBSTITUTION AND YELLOW CARD.

Substitution for Argentina as German Pezzella comes on for Mac Allister. Montiel is also shown yellow.

114' YELLOW CARD.

Parades receives a yellow for a late challenge on France's Camavinga.

113' SUBSTITUTION.

France is stunned at the moment, having done everything it could to claw back into the game. Raphael Varane is taken off for Ibrahima Konate.

But it's not over yet!

108'. GOAL ARGENTINA LEADS 3-2.

The breakthrough goes the way of the South Americans. Argentina catches France on the counter and while goalkeeper Lloris saves an attempt, the ball drops to Messi who bundles home.

Ten minutes to go.

106'

And now we're into the final 15 minutes coming up before penalties. Pressure is on both teams!

HALFTIME IN EXTRA-TIME.

Nothing truly separates the two sides at the moment. France carries in momentum from Mbappe's brace as Argentina threatens but struggles to make the most of any chances.

Things remain 2-2.

105'

Chance for Argentina! Messi has been very quiet for the last 20 minutes or so and suddenly bursts into life. The ball drops for Martinez who just came on but he waits too long and his shot is blocked.

101' SUBSTITUTIONS.

Major changes for Argentina now as usual starters Lautaro Martinez and Leandro Paredes enter for Alvarez and De Paul. Could they be the key to saving Messi and company?

99'

France looks the brighter of the two teams now as they eye to take control. Argentina manages to stifle any threats,

96' SUBSTITUTION.

Neither team has truly settled in the opening moments so far and rightfully so, as this match flips on its head.

France, however, is forced to make another substitution with Rabiot off and Youssouf Fofana on. Rabiot was one of many players impacted by the flu and missed the semifinal clash against Morocco.

91'. EXTRA-TIME BEGINS AND A SUBSTITUTION.

The narrative heading into the final was Messi vs. Mbappe and this game has truly delivered. We have another 30 minutes coming up with penalties looming.

Argentina makes one change at the start of extra-time with Gonzalo Montiel coming on for Nahuel Molina.

90+8'. YELLOW CARD AND END OF REGULATION.

And breathe. The initial 90 minutes saw Argentina dominate France with Messi only 10 minutes away from the beloved World Cup trophy. Until Mbappe showed up with two goals in one minute to send things into extra-time.

Argentina's Acuna also sees yellow.

90+7'

Inches away for Argentina! That man once again, who is looking for glory tonight, sees a statement left curler from outside the box tipped over the goal from French goalkeeper Lloris. So, so, close from Messi.

90+5'

France's Giroud (who is on the bench after being substituted off) receives a yellow after aruging with the referee.

90+4'

Mbappe again has Argentina sweating as he looks for a late winner but his curling effort is deflected. France then calls Argentina goalkeeper Martinez into action on the following corner as the ball comes a few feet from finding the net.

90'

This is incredibly tense for Messi and company now. If you scroll down a bit lower, Argentina was eager to sit back and let France control the game. Now that appoach has come back to bite them.

In the quarterfinals, the South American side allowed the Netherlands to fight back from 2-0 down for 2-2. That match then went to penalties. We have eight minutes of added time to go here in the final.

87' YELLOW CARD.

Tempers are flying here as France looks to score a late winner. Thuram goes tumbling down in the box but the referee hands him a yellow for simulation (diving).

81' GOAL. FRANCE DRAWS THINGS 2-2.

My word the drama we have here! It is now all level as Mbappe scores a second goal only 97 seconds after turning things 2-1. He now leads the Golden Boot race with seven goals while Messi has six.

France surely can't, can they?

80' PENALTY. FRANCE PULLS ONE BACK 2-1.

Game on now! Seemingly out out nowhere, Kolo Muani finds space to run and is taken down in the box. The referee then points to the spot, Mbappe steps up and the ball just beats Martinez for 2-1.

75'

Only 15 minutes to go now and Argentina is ready to sit back and enjoy already. Be sure to search for some clips of fans in Buenos Aires, too, as fans in the streets celebrate early. Scenes!

71' SUBSTITUTIONS.

More changes for France now. Stunningly, Griezmann makes way as does Hernandez. Kingsley Coman and Eduardo Camavinga are the respective replacements.

69'

Another spell of possession for France as Argentina's tempo slows down significantly. Mbappe and Hernandez attempt to combine down the left but the defender's cross is blocked.

This was after Griezmann's corner failed to connect with anyone in the box. More opportunities wasted for France and time running out.

65' SUBSTITUTION.

Argentina makes a defensive substitution with game-changer Di Maria coming off for Marcos Acuna.

63'

It's been a cagey 10 minutes the last little bit as France knocks on the door but again nothing truly tests Argentina who remain rock solid.

Mbappe still does not have any influence in this game. He's been in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) conversations lately, but the 23-year-old is not stepping up for his country when it needs him the most. The Paris Saint-Germain star already looks clocked out.

55' YELLOW CARD.

France's Rabiot is the second player to see yellow after a late challenge on De Paul who goes down in pain.

52'

The Europeans have stepped things up significantly in the second half so far seeing more possession of the ball but it's still a mountain to climb for Les Bleus.

The key to France's 2018 World Cup victory was the midfield, but this time around it is without key names Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante due to injury. The midfield options available, as such, are not as experienced.

46'

We're back underway in Qatar and within seconds Argentina tries for a third but Lloris saves comfortably. It is worth noting France were hit with the flu a few days ago which could arguably be playing a role today.

Still, as the saying goes, 2-0 is the worst lead in soccer. Who knows what can happen in the second half.

HALFTIME. ARGENTINA LEADS 2-0.

What a thrilling first half that was, especially if you're an Argentina fan. The South American side has dominated the pitch and played virtually inch-perfect soccer. The players are inspired and ready to see Messi lift the trophy.

France, meanwhile, needs a massive readjustment at the break. Griezmann has not found a way to get into the game and Mbappe is a ghost so far. However, this is the reigning champion we're talking about so don't count them out just yet.

45+7' YELLOW CARD.

Tournament breakout star Enzo Fernandez is shown a yellow.

45'

Approaching halftime now and France has a solid spell of possession with the ball but struggles to move it forward. A strong team talk will be needed from head coach Didier Deschamps.

Seven minutes of added time on the clock.

41' SUBSTITUTIONS.

France clearly feeling the pressure now as history is slipping away for the Europeans. Giroud is taken off and ends the tournament with four goals while Demebele (who conceded the penalty) also makes way.

Randal Kolo Muani and Marcus Thuram are the replacements.

36' GOAL. ARGENTINA LEADS 2-0.

Oh my we have another goal of the tournament contender here. Argentina picks up the ball in its own half and slick play (inspired by Messi in midfield) kick starts a blistering counter attack.

The ball finds Alexis Mac Allister and he feeds in a wide open Di Maria on the left side of the box who drills the ball home for 2-0. Is it game over already for France?

31'

It's almost as though every time France touches the ball, it magnetically gravitates towards an Argentina shirt.

27'

France needs to get Mbappe and Griezmann in this game quickly. Argentina's energy and passion is surging at the moment after the opener.

The goal means Messi now leads the race for the Golden Boot (six goals), one ahead of Mbappe (five) and two ahead of Giroud and Alvarez (four each).

23' GOAL. ARGENTINA LEADS 1-0

Some vintage Di Maria movement on the wing as he drives into the box but is tripped up by Ousmane Dembele. The referee then points to the penalty spot.

Messi, of course, grabs the ball immediately and sends Lloris the wrong way to put Argentina ahead 1-0.

19'

First real opportunity for France as the Europeans have a free kick just outside the box. Talisman Antoine Griezmann sends the ball into the box and it finds the head of a jumping Olivier Giroud but the striker sends his attempt over.

17'

Another sloppy mistake from France's defence sends Argentina on the break. Messi, De Paul and Angel Di Maria all play a role in the build up but the Juventus winger skies his attempt over the bar.

Notably, Di Maria only played a handful of games in Qatar but was a surprise starter for the final.

14'

Some movement from France now as the reigning champion pushes forward. The ball finds Mbappe on the left side of the box but he and Adrien Rabiot can't connect. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez then collects the ball.

11'

Heading into this clash a lot of talk surrounded how the teams would stop Messi and Mbappe, respectively.

So far, Argentina's game plan has worked out as Mbappe struggles to even touch the ball.

7'

Real scare for France here as Rodrigo de Paul's shot is deflected towards goal but goes wide. It results in a corner and Lloris is in need of some treatment after a collision in the box. Argentina looks very, very, hungry today.

5'

France has yet to settle down and find its groove. Defender Theo Hernandez gives the ball away and it eventually finds Alvarez again. Argentina's forward tests goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from range but the French captain saves comfortably.

3'

It's already tense in this match but Argentina looks to threaten early on. Julian Alvarez attempts to connect with the ball but fails. He's called offside regardless.

KICKOFF

And here we go! Only one team can come out on top.

NATIONAL ANTHEMS

The teams have hit the pitch in Qatar in front of a lively crowd and a few fireworks, too. Argentina's national anthem seems to have a bit more pride behind it compared to France.

All eyes on Messi and Mbappe, of course. Who can handle the pressure? Who might crack? Time to find out.

Former Spain international goalkeeper Iker Casillas also presented the trophy to the audience.

LINEUPS

The world waits in anticipation now as Argentina and France have officially confirmed their starting lineups ahead of kickoff.

The South Americans are once again led by Messi (who breaks the record for most competition appearances), with Angel Di Maria as a surprise starter and Nicolas Tagliafico replacing Marcos Acuna who picked up a late injury.

The Europeans, meanwhile, seem to have fought off the flu in their training camp and see key names such as Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot return.

ARGENTINA STARTING XI:

Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo de Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

FRANCE STARTING XI:

Hugo Lloris, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

With Sunday’s game being the final match until the 2026 campaign in North America, here are some of the most memorable moments from the tournament in Qatar:

Canada returned to the world’s biggest soccer stage for the first time in 36 years. Despite losing all three games, it was a moment to remember for fans as Alphonso Davies scored the country’s first-ever goal at the FIFA men’s World Cup.

Elsewhere, Saudi Arabia pulled off the upset of the tournament after beating Argentina 2-1 in the group stage.

And in case you missed it, some of the most memorable goals of the tournament came through Richarlison’s acrobatic strike against Serbia and Wout Weghorst’s free-kick equaliser against Argentina in the quarterfinals.

After the final, FIFA will also confirm the winners for the individual tournament player awards with the Golden Ball, Golden Boot and more still up for grabs.