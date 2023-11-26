Alison Levine named Canada's closing ceremony flag-bearer at Parapan Am Games

SANTIAGO, Chile -

Boccia player Alison Levine has been named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the Santiago Parapan Am Games.

Levine, who's ranked third in the world, captured two gold medals to lead Canada's boccia team, which won six medals in total in Santiago.

"I never in a million years thought of this moment," said Levine. "I'm shocked, everyone who has carried that flag has been selected for a reason, and to just feel like I was selected for a reason as well is so amazing. I'm truly honoured."

The 33-year-old from Montreal beat world No. 1 Leidy Chica Chica of Colombia in the women's BC4 individual tournament final to earn her first podium.

Levine then teamed up with fellow Montrealer Iulian Ciobanu to win gold in BC4 pairs.

She and Ciobanu earned a BC4 pairs quota spot for Canada in next summer's Paralympic Games in Paris with the win.

"It's such an honour to be able to represent my country all the time as an athlete and now to do it for the closing ceremony, carrying that flag, the rest of Canada behind me, it's amazing," said Levine.

"This is going to be a cumulation of this year, a cumulation of the 10 years of my boccia journey."

Para cyclist Shelley Gautier and wheelchair tennis player Rob Shaw were Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony. The closing ceremony is set for Sunday night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2023.