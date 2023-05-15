20 and up: LeBron James defies time, propels Lakers to conference finals

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts next to forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo) Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts next to forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS