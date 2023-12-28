Sci-Tech

    • U.S. military space plane blasts off on another secretive mission expected to last years

    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the X-37B spaceplane for the U.S. Space Force lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. early Saturday, December 23, 2023. The space plane blasted off on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP) A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the X-37B spaceplane for the U.S. Space Force lifts off from Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Fla. early Saturday, December 23, 2023. The space plane blasted off on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, on another secretive mission that’s expected to last at least a couple of years. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP)

    The U.S. military's X-37B space plane blasted off Thursday on another secretive mission that's expected to last at least a couple of years.

    Like previous missions, the reusable plane resembling a mini space shuttle carried classified experiments. There's no one on board.

    The space plane took off aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at night, more than two weeks late because of technical issues.

    It marked the seventh flight of an X-37B, which has logged more than 10 years in orbit since its debut in 2010.

    The last flight, the longest one yet, lasted two and a half years before ending on a runway at Kennedy a year ago.

    Space Force officials would not say how long this orbital test vehicle would remain aloft or what's on board other than a NASA experiment to gauge the effects of radiation on materials.

    Built by Boeing, the X-37B resembles NASA's retired space shuttles. But they're just one-fourth the size at nine metres long. No astronauts are needed; the X-37B has an autonomous landing system.

    They take off vertically like rockets but land horizontally like planes, and are designed to orbit between 240 kilometres and 800 kilometres high. There are two X-37Bs based in a former shuttle hangar at Kennedy.

    ------

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

    RISKIN REPORTS

    Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

    Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

    Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

    Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

    Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

    Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

    Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

    Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News