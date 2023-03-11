Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
In many ways, video sharing app TikTok is a home like any other for content that entertains, informs and inspires. It's a place where a user might discover their favourite new pasta recipe, fitness routine, author, artist or hobby.
But there's also a darker side – a phenomenon in which some TikTok users seem to routinely injure and sicken themselves in a bid to make viral content for the app.
For example, TikTok is the birthplace of the "blackout rage gallon," a gallon-sized mixed drink designed to get partygoers extremely intoxicated off of liquor, water and flavoured electrolyte drink enhancers. In all, videos tagged with "borg" have amassed more than 544 million views on TikTok.
Another trend that surfaced sometime around 2020 has landed some kids in the hospital with injuries ranging from broken bones to concussions, and led to legal action and criminal charges for others.
The "Skull Breaker Challenge" is a prank popularized on TikTok in which a victim is told to jump as high as they can for a video, only to have their feet kicked out from under them once they're off the ground, causing them to fall down violently.
TikTok has since removed hashtags associated with the challenge, but videos of people participating in the challenge are easy to find online.
In 2022, police departments around the U.S. reported increases in Kia and Hyundai thefts after a TikTok video showing how to hotwire the cars with a USB cord and a screwdriver went viral. In October that year, police in New York said a car crash involving a stolen Kia that left four teenagers dead may have been linked to the "Kia challenge" trend.
All of this begs the question: Why does TikTok appear to lead so many users toward harmful behaviour?
To understand the answer, experts say it's important to understand a little about how the app makes money and how social media algorithms work with human psychology.
Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok generate revenue by gathering data about their audiences for use in targeted advertising on those apps, explained Brett Caraway, who heads the Digital Enterprise Management program at the University of Toronto's Institute of Communication, Culture, Information and Technology.
"By and large, the vast sums of revenue that these apps accrue are coming from advertising," Caraway told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. "And there's a big difference between the advertising of today and the advertising of, say, 20th-century broadcast media."
More user engagement translates to more revenue, and within each app, algorithms promote content that drives the type of engagement most valuable to the parent company's bottom line. On Facebook, Caraway explained, posts that generate "likes," comments and re-posts are valuable, as are the niche social networks – groups, pages and events – that drive interaction with these posts.
"(TikTok) is not so much interested in social networks," Caraway said. "What it's really trying to do is figure out how to keep users engaged as long as possible and engaging in the scrolling, because that's how they're able to sell their property, their platform, to advertisers."
While the inner workings of TikTok's algorithms are a closely-held trade secret, almost anyone who has spent time on the app knows how quickly a user can be sucked into hours of scrolling through entertaining, easily-digestible low-commitment content. So how does TikTok's business model make the platform such a fitting home for risky, attention-seeking trends?
"It's kind of the interplay of two things," Caraway said. For one thing, content that is cheap to produce, entertaining and easily-digested tends to be of lower quality. In exchange for quality, that content might offer shock value.
"The content that gets the most engagement is not the thoughtful, long essay. What gets shared is 'man bites dog,'" Caraway said. "It's the scandalous. It's the salacious."
Second, by feeding users more of the content they've already shown interest in, the app creates a feedback loop with its audience. That audience has grown to more than one billion people, and most of them are teenage and young-adult users, many of whom Caraway described as "highly engaged content producers."
For the users who generate this content, the rewards can include validation, popularity, fame, gifts and even money.
"So the content is young people dancing, it's meme-inspired, self-deprecating humour, it is young people with grievances or with mental health issues that they're trying to connect with other people," he said. "There are also people…that are just prone to make bad decisions when they're young."
TIKTOK’S RESPONSE
TikTok maintains it has robust measures in place to screen and remove content that violates its community guidelines or depicts or promote dangerous behaviour. In a statement emailed to CTVNews.ca on Thursday, a spokesperson said the company has created technology that can alert its safety teams to "sudden increases in violating content" linked to hashtags to help detect potentially harmful trends.
"As our Community Guidelines clearly state, content that promotes dangerous behaviour has no place on TikTok and we will remove any content that violates those guidelines," the spokesperson wrote. "We strongly discourage anyone from engaging in behaviour that may be harmful to themselves or others."
According to the spokesperson, TikTok does not show videos of known dangerous challenges in search results, and provides resources for parents, guardians and educators about how to guide teens in assessing the safety of online challenges
Whether or not TikTok's algorithm rewards risky, shocking, salacious or harmful behaviour – in other words, content that keeps users glued to the app for hours – Sara Grimes says it wouldn't be the first to do so.
Grimes is director of the University of Toronto's Knowledge Media Design Institute. Before TikTok popularized the "Kia challenge" or "blackout rage gallon," Facebook, YouTube and meme sites popularized the "Tide Pod challenge," she pointed out. And before YouTube, people pulled stunts and pranks in front of their friends and peers.
"There have been countless of these fads, and they kind of pick up on much older traditions," Grimes told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. "But they were localized before because there was no way to spread that to a billion people. Now, there is."
But is TikTok truly a neutral platform that reflects only the content users want to see? Conspiracy theories circulating online claim otherwise.
THE 'CHINESE WEAPON' THEORY
TikTok's parent company, ByteDance Ltd., is based in Beijing, China.
As Canada and the U.S. continue to trade barbs with the Chinese government over a long list of issues including alleged spy balloons and election interference, a theory has emerged that the video-sharing app might be a weapon designed by the Chinese government to weaken Western society.
On Feb. 28, the Government of Canada joined the United States and the European Union in banning the app on federal government-issued devices over privacy and security concerns. Most provincial governments then followed suit.
A few days earlier, tabloid newspaper The New York Post published an editorial with the headline "China is hurting our kids with TikTok but protecting its own youth with Douyin."
The article repeated a theory shared in online forums and blogs that the Chinese government – conspiring with ByteDance – is using TikTok to corrupt youth in rival Western countries, diverting their attention away from more important things and encouraging them to harm themselves and others. Meanwhile, the theory continues, TikTok's Chinese counterpart Douyin is intentionally programmed to nurture, encourage and educate youth in China.
Neither Grimes nor Caraway has seen or heard of any evidence TikTok is designed to harm users in Western countries.
In fact, Caraway believes the theory is a product of anti-Chinese rhetoric surrounding the latest tensions between Western allies and China.
"I do think that a lot of the focus on TikTok is because of an escalation in tension between the United States and China," he said. "And Canada is part of this, too."
Months before the first Chinese-operated high-altitude balloon was spotted in North American airspace this year, the Canadian and Chinese governments were at loggerheads over Canada's "serious concerns around interference activities in Canada."
While the Chinese government is strongly suspected by Canada and the U.S. of having tried to gain access to state and trade secrets, conducting online misinformation campaigns and using social media to interfere in Canadian and U.S. elections, Caraway said it's less likely the state is actively campaigning to corrupt Western youth through TikTok.
If the app's algorithms are unintentionally harming users and its parent company appears slow to react, Grimes said that's more likely the result of a business decision than a state conspiracy. For example, TikTok apologized in 2021 to Black content creators who felt "unsafe, unsupported or suppressed" only after what Grimes described as "years of complaints" by Black users that they were being censored on the app.
"(TikTok) claimed they don't know how it happened, and that they would do better," he said. "So we know that they have some problems with their algorithm already, because we have this example of them publicly apologizing for…an anti-Black component of how their feed was designed."
Similarly, Facebook apologized in 2021 for a flaw in its Instagram app that meant it promoted weight-loss content to users with eating disorders. Grimes pointed out that the apology came only after whistleblower Frances Haugen shared internal documents that she said showed Facebook knew its algorithms were harming teens with eating disorders, but chose to prioritize growth and engagement over their wellbeing.
"So it's not just TikTok that we need to be worried about," Grimes said.
"It's the whole ecosystem for social media technologies. These social media platforms, they've been allowed to just do what they want with the data."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
Physical activity should be considered as frontline treatment for depression: scientific review
A new study into the powerful impact exercise can have on our mental health suggests it should generally be considered as the first option for treating depression and anxiety.
Does TikTok encourage risky, harmful behaviour in its young users?
Experts explain to CTVNews.ca why, and how, popular Chinese social media app TikTok seems to promote risky and harmful behaviour among users and content producers.
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon
Raquel Dancho describes her journey from a self-described 'sacrificial lamb candidate' to the federal Conservative Party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
Canada
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention. Watch 'Cocaine Cargo II' Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV.
-
Toronto MPP steps down from Ontario PC caucus amid allegations of election interference
Toronto MPP Vincent Ke is leaving the Progressive Conservative caucus to sit as an independent amid allegations that he was involved in China’s election interference during the 2019 federal election.
-
Canada should see China as a 'threat' or 'enemy', most Canadians say: survey
Few Canadians are willing to give Beijing the benefit of the doubt when it comes to bilateral relations with Ottawa, according to a new poll conducted by Angus Reid Institute.
-
Kiska, Canada's last living orca, dies after decades of captivity at Marineland
After more than 40 years of captivity and a decade without a tank mate, Kiska, Canada's last living orca, has died.
-
Class-action lawsuit proposed for shareholders affected by B.C. company's cocaine claim
A Vancouver-based law firm says it has filed a proposed securities class-action lawsuit on behalf of anyone who acquired shares in a B.C. company that recently announced plans to commercialize cocaine.
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
World
-
Ron DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
Ahead of a widely expected presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis introduced himself to eager audiences of Iowa Republicans on Friday with a message that leaned into the antagonism toward the left that has made him a popular figure among conservatives.
-
Israeli fire kills Palestinian attacker, teen in West Bank
A Palestinian man who entered a settlement in the occupied West Bank armed with knives and explosive devices was shot and killed by an Israeli settler on Friday, the military said.
-
Here's how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
-
U.K., France mend ties, leaders agree to tackle Channel boats
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed Friday to strengthen the military ties between their countries and step up efforts to prevent migrants from crossing the English Channel, at a summit that signaled a thaw in relations after years of Brexit-induced chill.
-
U.S. prosecutors: Proud Boys deployed foot soldiers in sedition plot
Federal prosecutors are employing an unusual strategy to prove leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group orchestrated a violent plot to keep U.S. President Joe Biden out of the White House, even though some of the defendants didn't carry out the violence themselves.
-
Russia lists World Wildlife Fund, others as foreign agents
Russia on Friday added the World Wildlife Fund to its register of foreign agents, along with a prominent Kremlin critic, a renowned economist and a few others.
Politics
-
Western Canada seeks LNG, energy pledges in Liberals' Indo-Pacific strategy
As the Trudeau government fleshes out its Indo-Pacific strategy, Western Canada is seeking more certainty from the Liberals on expanding energy exports to Asia.
-
For the Conservatives' messenger on firearms, thoughtfulness is a secret weapon
Raquel Dancho describes her journey from a self-described 'sacrificial lamb candidate' to the federal Conservative Party's main voice on one of the country's most heated topics: firearms and crime.
-
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Health
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
-
U.S. approves Pfizer's pain-relief nasal spray for migraine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer Inc's nasal spray for migraine, giving patients access to a potentially fast-acting pain-relief option for headaches.
-
Pandemic 3 years later: Has the COVID-19 virus won?
On the third anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus is still spreading and the death toll is nearing 7 million worldwide. Yet most people have resumed their normal lives, thanks to a wall of immunity built from infections and vaccines.
Sci-Tech
-
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine's Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
-
Bees learn waggle dance moves with a little help from their coworkers
Scientists have discovered that bees learn how to communicate via waggle dance when they're young by touching their antennae to the bodies of dancing elder bees; if they miss that chance, their dances have more mistakes, and their maps are less accurate.
-
Ontario to ban TikTok from government devices
The Ontario government is starting the process of scrubbing the social media app TikTok from all Ontario government-issued devices.
Entertainment
-
Oscars carpet will be champagne-coloured, not red for the first time since 1961
For the first time since 1961, the Oscars' carpet will not be red. The award show will instead feature a champagne-coloured carpet.
-
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
-
Grace Van Dien, 'Stranger Things' star, says she's turning down acting jobs because of sexual harassment
'Stranger Things' star Grace Van Dien says she's been declining acting roles after experiencing sexual harassment on movie sets.
Business
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The estimated cost of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project has increased once again, this time to $30.9 billion.
-
Silicon Valley Bank is seized by U.S. regulators after historic failure
U.S. regulators rushed to seize the assets of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday after a run on the bank, marking the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government gave the thumbs-up Friday to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations in a major consolidation of the Canadian aviation market following a tumultuous year for travel.
Lifestyle
-
Clocks across Canada to jump forward, but U.S. could consign time change to history
Most Canadians will wind their clocks forward an hour tonight, but legislation in the United States that could put an end to the seasonal time change is also moving ahead.
-
'Springing forward' this weekend could disrupt sleep, here's how to survive
Are you ready to move your clocks forward by an hour this weekend? That's right — for most people in Canada (and the United States), it's time to 'spring forward' into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, March 12, at 2:00 a.m.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
Sports
-
Osorio says relationship with Canada Soccer can be mended, but it will take time
Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has voiced his support for Canadian captain Christine Sinclair and her assertion that Canada Soccer operates in a 'culture of secrecy and obstruction.'
-
Storms interrupt some of the chaos at Players Championship
Chad Ramey became the only player to reach double digits under par at The Players Championship Friday.
-
Early Start: Curling Canada's Murdoch starting HPD job now rather than end of season
David Murdoch is starting his position as Curling Canada high-performance director a couple months earlier than originally planned.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.