ADVERTISEMENT

Sci-Tech

Who are the NASA astronauts who have been stuck in space for 9 months?

By The Associated Press

Published

Boeing Crew Flight Test astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams pose for a portrait in space on June 13, 2024. (NASA via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.