While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner

OTTAWA -

While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is "no doubt" the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices "is an extremely intrusive practice," says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien.

Testifying as part of a parliamentary study into the RCMP's use of "on-device investigation tools", or ODITs, Therrien said that while the RCMP has the ability to essentially hack into electronic devices, such an invasion of privacy can still be warranted.

"What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests," Therrien said Tuesday during his testimony before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee.

"There is no question that this particular tool is extremely intrusive, more intrusive than traditional wiretap tools. It does not just record communications on the phone between person A and B. It sits on the phone, on the digital device of the individual,” he said.

In order to maintain such a balance, Therrien said there "needs to be an extremely compelling public interest to justify the state being able to have that kind of information and use these tools."

During Monday's testimony it was revealed the RCMP has been using spyware for years longer and in more major criminal investigations than what was previously reported to Parliament.

MPs also heard that to-date, the RCMP has not consulted with Canada's privacy commissioner about the actions of the Technical Investigation Services' Covert Access and Intercept Team.

Therrien, who was Canada's privacy commissioner between 2014 and 2022, told MPs on Tuesday he also learned about the spyware use at the same time as the rest of the country.

The former privacy watchdog said he was "surprised by the tool itself, and how intrusive it is, and that it was used for so long."

"It is the inclusiveness of the tool that surprised me, not the fact that the state would use technology in the context of investigations," Therrien said.

Therrien added he was also surprised that given the years of public debate over lawful access and the issue of encryption, the RCMP did not inform him – in his capacity as the privacy commissioner -- of their ability to use spyware tools.

The committee struck up the special summer study to further explore the RCMP's use of these tools, after documents tabled in the House of Commons in June shed new light on the police force's covert installation of spyware capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras, as well as other information on suspects' devices.

Tuesday's hearings follow hours of testimony on Monday from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, senior RCMP officers, and Canada's privacy commissioner.

Hearings will be continuing Tuesday afternoon, with Privacy and Access Council of Canada President Sharon Polsky appearing next, followed by representatives from Citizen Lab and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

RCMP SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON USE

According to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, the RCMP has used ODITs in 32 investigations to target 49 devices since 2017. However, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Mark Flynn indicated to committee members on Monday the RCMP has actually been using technology with similar capabilities dating back to the early 2000s.

The minister and the RCMP sought to emphasize to MPs how these tools to bypass encryption are used extremely rarely, in a targeted fashion that upholds the Charter, in a limited number of types of investigations such as terrorism and organized crime, and only ever with judicial authorization issued after demonstrating a high threshold of probable cause.

While declining to offer any details about what software is being used, citing "the necessity to safeguard the ability to effectively use on-device investigative tools," the government confirmed on Monday it is not the controversial software developed by Israeli firm NSO Group called Pegasus.

Privacy Commissioner Phillippe Dufresne made the case that the national police forces' belated disclosure of its use of such intrusive tools is a clear example of why Canada's privacy laws need updating to compel federal agencies to be upfront from the outset about plans to use any technology that could have privacy implications.

The commissioner suggested doing so would also go a long way in increasing Canadians' trust in institutions.

As part of its work, the committee has called for the RCMP to provide a list of warrants obtained as well as other related information, however, this request has been met with resistance from the RCMP, prompting the committee to explore its options to compel further information in an appropriate setting.

On Tuesday, Therrien told MPs from his years of experience pushing for updates to Canada's Privacy Act that, "to come to the conclusion that we need legislative change, we would first need to know how the current provisions have been applied, and to prove if there's to be any concern."

The committee is aiming to finalize its study and submit a report to the House of Commons—with potential recommendations for changes to the law or oversight mechanisms— by the start of the fall sitting, on Sept. 19.