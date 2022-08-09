While RCMP says use of spyware is lawful, it's 'extremely intrusive': former privacy commissioner
While the RCMP says its use of spyware is lawful, there is "no doubt" the covert collection by police of personal and other information from Canadians' devices "is an extremely intrusive practice," says former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien.
Testifying as part of a parliamentary study into the RCMP's use of "on-device investigation tools", or ODITs, Therrien said that while the RCMP has the ability to essentially hack into electronic devices, such an invasion of privacy can still be warranted.
"What's at play is the balancing of privacy and other public interests," Therrien said Tuesday during his testimony before the House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee.
"There is no question that this particular tool is extremely intrusive, more intrusive than traditional wiretap tools. It does not just record communications on the phone between person A and B. It sits on the phone, on the digital device of the individual,” he said.
In order to maintain such a balance, Therrien said there "needs to be an extremely compelling public interest to justify the state being able to have that kind of information and use these tools."
During Monday's testimony it was revealed the RCMP has been using spyware for years longer and in more major criminal investigations than what was previously reported to Parliament.
MPs also heard that to-date, the RCMP has not consulted with Canada's privacy commissioner about the actions of the Technical Investigation Services' Covert Access and Intercept Team.
Therrien, who was Canada's privacy commissioner between 2014 and 2022, told MPs on Tuesday he also learned about the spyware use at the same time as the rest of the country.
The former privacy watchdog said he was "surprised by the tool itself, and how intrusive it is, and that it was used for so long."
"It is the inclusiveness of the tool that surprised me, not the fact that the state would use technology in the context of investigations," Therrien said.
Therrien added he was also surprised that given the years of public debate over lawful access and the issue of encryption, the RCMP did not inform him – in his capacity as the privacy commissioner -- of their ability to use spyware tools.
The committee struck up the special summer study to further explore the RCMP's use of these tools, after documents tabled in the House of Commons in June shed new light on the police force's covert installation of spyware capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras, as well as other information on suspects' devices.
Tuesday's hearings follow hours of testimony on Monday from Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, senior RCMP officers, and Canada's privacy commissioner.
Hearings will be continuing Tuesday afternoon, with Privacy and Access Council of Canada President Sharon Polsky appearing next, followed by representatives from Citizen Lab and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.
RCMP SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON USE
According to RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, the RCMP has used ODITs in 32 investigations to target 49 devices since 2017. However, RCMP Assistant Commissioner Mark Flynn indicated to committee members on Monday the RCMP has actually been using technology with similar capabilities dating back to the early 2000s.
The minister and the RCMP sought to emphasize to MPs how these tools to bypass encryption are used extremely rarely, in a targeted fashion that upholds the Charter, in a limited number of types of investigations such as terrorism and organized crime, and only ever with judicial authorization issued after demonstrating a high threshold of probable cause.
While declining to offer any details about what software is being used, citing "the necessity to safeguard the ability to effectively use on-device investigative tools," the government confirmed on Monday it is not the controversial software developed by Israeli firm NSO Group called Pegasus.
Privacy Commissioner Phillippe Dufresne made the case that the national police forces' belated disclosure of its use of such intrusive tools is a clear example of why Canada's privacy laws need updating to compel federal agencies to be upfront from the outset about plans to use any technology that could have privacy implications.
The commissioner suggested doing so would also go a long way in increasing Canadians' trust in institutions.
As part of its work, the committee has called for the RCMP to provide a list of warrants obtained as well as other related information, however, this request has been met with resistance from the RCMP, prompting the committee to explore its options to compel further information in an appropriate setting.
On Tuesday, Therrien told MPs from his years of experience pushing for updates to Canada's Privacy Act that, "to come to the conclusion that we need legislative change, we would first need to know how the current provisions have been applied, and to prove if there's to be any concern."
The committee is aiming to finalize its study and submit a report to the House of Commons—with potential recommendations for changes to the law or oversight mechanisms— by the start of the fall sitting, on Sept. 19.
Blair and Lucki offer new details, deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki took turns Monday denying pressuring the RCMP, or interfering in the police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying that their approaches were appropriate and warranted, given the unprecedented nature of the situation.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year. In an exclusive interview with CTV News, Macklem says the path to a 'soft' economic landing is 'narrowing' but at this point the central bank is not projecting a recession.
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
What key legislation passed, what's in limbo after Parliament breaks for summer
Now that the House and Senate have adjourned for the summer, CTVNews.ca breaks down what key pieces of legislation passed in the final days of the spring session, and what key government bills will be left to deal with in the fall.
Where the five Conservative leadership candidates stand on key policy issues
The Conservative Party leadership race is well underway as contenders hold rallies, duke it out in debates, and slowly release more details of their policy platforms. Here's a snapshot of where the five candidates stand on the economy, housing, climate, defence and social issues.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A basic Doug Ford takes a middle-of-the-road victory lap in Ontario election
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says Doug Ford coasted to majority re-election victory in Ontario by sticking to the middle of the road: 'Not too progressive. Not too conservative.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Premier Jason Kenney deserved a better death
There's a lesson for Canada's political leaders in the short life and quick death of Jason Kenney as premier of Alberta, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UCP leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Top commander defends military's vaccine requirement, says 'tweak' in the works
Canada's top military commander says he plans to 'tweak' the Armed Forces' vaccine requirement in the next few weeks.
Trump seeks to raise money off news of FBI search of his Florida home
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday tried to turn the news of an FBI search of his Florida estate to his benefit, citing the investigation in text messages and emails soliciting political donations from his supporters.
Sask. RCMP issue Amber Alert for 7-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
WestJet restores 17 routes to warmer climes to help Canadians escape the cold this winter
WestJet is bringing back 17 new routes that were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic to help travellers escape the cold this winter.
Airline asked its senior executives to temporarily help as airport baggage handlers
Australian airline Qantas has asked its senior executives to help out as airport baggage handlers as it struggles to manage a staff shortage.
Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires
A massive effort began Tuesday to transport food to the southern Newfoundland communities that had been cut off for days from the rest of the island because of raging wildfires.
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
Newfoundland highway reopens after days of closures due to out-of-control wildfires
A massive effort began Tuesday to transport food to the southern Newfoundland communities that had been cut off for days from the rest of the island because of raging wildfires.
Trial postponed again for murder of 13-year-old girl found dead in B.C. park
The trial of the man accused of murdering 13-year-old Marissa Shen in B.C. more than five years ago will not start until 2023.
Crews recover two bodies from construction site trench collapse in Ajax, Ont.
Rescue crews recovered the bodies of two men from an Ajax, Ont., construction site where a trench they were digging collapsed Monday afternoon.
Family doctor wanted: N.B. woman turns to Twitter to find doctor as wait list hits 74,000
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
Saskatoon woman who had been reported missing faces charges in U.S., Canada
Federal prosecutors in the United States have accused a Saskatoon woman of faking her own death and that of her son in what they describe as an elaborate scheme to illegally enter the country.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening by Shaunavon RCMP in Saskatchewan for seven-year-old Luna Potts and eight-year-old Hunter Potts.
Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island
Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren't just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it's ready to defend itself.
Palestinians: Israeli troops kill 3 militants in West Bank
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
Pakistan says suicide bomber kills 4 troops in northwest
A suicide bomber targeted a security convoy in a former Pakistani Taliban stronghold in northwestern Pakistan, killing four soldiers, officials said Tuesday.
Raging fire consumes 4th tank at Cuba oil storage facility
Flames engulfed a fourth tank at an oil storage facility in western Cuba on Tuesday as the raging fire consumes critical fuel supplies on an island grappling with a growing energy crisis.
Hezbollah warns Israel over border dispute with Lebanon
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group issued a warning Tuesday to archenemy Israel over the two countries' maritime border dispute, saying that "any arm" that reaches to steal Lebanon's wealth 'will be cut off.'
Sri Lankans rally against crackdown on protesters
Hundreds of Sri Lankans on Tuesday rallied against a government crackdown and the use of emergency laws against peaceful protesters demanding answers to the country's worst economic crisis.
RCMP has been using spyware tools for years and in more cases than previously reported, MPs told
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and senior RCMP officers are defending the national police force's years-long and previously undisclosed use of spyware—capable of remotely accessing cell phone and computer microphones, cameras and other data—as part of dozens of major investigations.
Canada's top military commander says he plans to 'tweak' the Armed Forces' vaccine requirement in the next few weeks.
Biden administration to move forward with plan to stretch monkeypox vaccine doses
The Biden administration is preparing to move forward with a plan to stretch the limited supply of monkeypox vaccine doses that would allow providers to use one-fifth as much per shot, two people familiar with the plans said.
As the doctor wait list hits 74,000 in New Brunswick, one woman is turning to social media with her pitch to try to find a replacement after losing her own doctor.
Monkeypox in the U.S.: Where could it spread next?
The United States declared monkeypox a public health emergency last week, an effort to bolster the U.S. response to contain the outbreak.
U.S. President Joe Biden signs US$280B CHIPS act in bid to boost U.S. over China
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a US$280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration's push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China.
WhatsApp is going to stop letting everyone see when you're online
Two new features being introduced on WhatsApp, which will let you choose who can see when you're active, and to leave groups silently, will start rolling out to all WhatsApp users this month.
Russia successfully launches Iranian satellite
A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit.
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73
Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who was best known for playing Sandy in the film 'Grease,' has died at the age of 73, according to her husband.
Before and after Rydell High: Looking back on Olivia Newton-John's career
Although she is best known for her role as Sandy in the blockbuster musical 'Grease,' Olivia Newton-John, who died at the age of 73, had a career that extended far beyond the dramas of Rydell High.
Bert Fields, legendary lawyer to A-list clients, dies at 93
Bert Fields, for decades the go-to lawyer for Hollywood A-listers including Tom Cruise, Michael Jackson, George Lucas and the Beatles, and a character as colourful as many of his clients, has died at age 93.
Russia curtails oil shipments to central Europe
Several countries in Europe dependent on Russian energy suffered another blow with confirmation Tuesday that oil shipments have stopped through a critical pipeline.
S&P/TSX composite and U.S. markets down in late-morning trading
Canada's main stock index was in the red in late-morning trading, dragged down by the technology sector, with U.S. markets also down.
France's most famous condiment is running out
Hoping to bring some mustard home from France? It might actually be the last place you'll find some at the moment. France's most famous condiment is running out, and there is no sign of its return to the shelves.
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84. He died of cancer on August 5, his office confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
'Socially awkward' dog gets 'pity party' after spending more than a year in a B.C. shelter
A Metro Vancouver shelter held what it called a 'pity party' for a dog who's been waiting to be adopted for more than a year - the first dog at the facility to wait that long in about even years.
Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship
Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship.
WNBA union president was stuck overnight at airport between games
Unlike in the NBA, WNBA teams aren't permitted to use charter planes for travel. And, much like other airline passengers flying commercial these days, that has caused headaches for WNBA teams in the midst of travel.
Missing mascot: Team New Brunswick's gnome gets lost on the way to Canada Games
The unofficial mascot of New Brunswick’s Canada Games team has gone missing. Mac the Gnome was last seen in a package destined for Ontario.
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
Pandemic fuels sports biking boom in cycling nation China
Bicycles have long been a means of transport in China and once outnumbered cars on city streets. Now cycling is increasingly also seen as a sport by an urban middle class that has benefited from China's growth into the world's second largest economy.
Bill with tax credits for 'North American' electric vehicles passes in U.S. Senate
The new plan to encourage Americans to buy more electric vehicles built in North America, instead of just the United States, has cleared its tallest hurdle, and for the Canadian auto industry, the stakes are enormous.