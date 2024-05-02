'Oh, there you go': Tyler Black, son of veteran broadcaster Rod Black, has memorable Major League Baseball debut

Canadian baseball player Tyler Black made a major splash in his first-ever big league game for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Black, 23, was called up earlier in the day from the Brewers' minor league team in Nashville.

When the Brewers play-by-play crew spotted his father, former CTV and TSN broadcaster Rod Black in the stadium, they had him join the live broadcast.

Using the microphone, Rod called his son's single in the 5th inning of Milwaukee's 8-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

“There is a base hit to right field for my boy Tyler Black, there you go, oh, there you go," said Rod Black during his son's at-bat, who later said it was a truly heartwarming occasion for the entire family.

"I don't know how to describe that feeling," said Black, when reached Wednesday in Milwaukee. "I have called so many hits and goals and moments and that one was special."

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyler Black watches after hitting a double for his first major league hit during the third inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash / The Associated Press)

After the game, Tyler watched his father's reaction.

“It was great," said Tyler, "It was unbelievable.”

TSN MLB Analyst Steve Phillips called it one of the best baseball moments he has seen in a long time.

“The timing of it could not be better," said Phillips. "In the middle of the interview, he gets a base hit and the dad breaks into his broadcast voice.”

Rod Black was in Cancun, Mexico, on a family vacation when he found out his son had been called up to the Milwaukee Brewers.

After a long travel day, the family made it to the ballpark just in time. Tyler's mother Nancy, was celebrating her birthday.

"And Tyler gave my wife the ball, and that was pretty special," said Rod.

Tyler had two hits in his major league debut, plus another hit in his second game with the Brewers on Wednesday.

“I am not surprised," said Phillips. "This is a guy who can swing the bat, and he can really hit.”