Organizers of Eurovision Song Contest ready to remove Palestinian flags or symbols

Prince William and Kate release photo of daughter Charlotte to mark ninth birthday
Prince William and his wife Kate released a picture of their daughter Charlotte to mark the princess's ninth birthday on Thursday.
Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest said Thursday they reserve the right to remove any Palestinian flags and pro-Palestinian symbols at the show next week in Sweden.
The announcement came amid heightened tensions surrounding Israel's participation in the annual music competition over its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, now in its seventh month. Pro-Palestinian groups are expected to stage large protests in Malmo to raise awareness of their cause.
Michelle Roverelli, the head of communications for the European Broadcasting Union that runs the show each year, said ticket buyers are only allowed to bring and display flags that represent countries that take part in the event, as well as the rainbow-coloured flag.
The Geneva-based EBU reserves the right "to remove any other flags or symbols, clothing, items and banners being used for the likely purpose of instrumentalizing the TV shows," she told The Associated Press in a text message.
Swedish news agency TT reported that the anyone who tries to bring a Palestinian flag or a sign with a political message will be stopped at the entrance by guards.
Martin Österdahl, the contest's Executive Supervisor told TT that "these rules are the same as last year. There is no change."
National flags are a common sight during the contest as fans cheer on their country's acts and those they support.
The glitzy gala, which draws hundreds of millions of viewers each year, is hosting the event from May 7-11 in Malmo in southern Sweden, following last year's victory by Loreen for its performance of "Tattoo" last year.
Winners earn the right for their country to host the following year's event: Sweden is set to host for a record-equalling 7th time.
Swedish police have warned that security will be tight, citing a threat of terrorism in the wealthy Nordic country.
Pro-Palestinian activists who want Israel -- a former winner -- out of the Eurovision Song Contest have announced large rallies in downtown Malmo, several kilometres (miles) from the Malmo Arena contest venue.
Israel's national security council on Thursday issued a warning urging people to reconsider travel to Malmo, saying it is "a focus for anti-Israel protests" that include calls to attack Israelis and the burning of Israeli flags.
"These developments raise the tangible concern that terrorists will exploit the protest and the anti-Israel atmosphere to carry out an attack on Israelis who will arrive for the Eurovision," it said.
On Thursday, Swedish police said they granted permission to demonstrators planning to burn a copy of the Quran in Malmo before the contest. Such rallies are allowed in Sweden, and police need to cite specific grounds, such as risks to public safety, if they want to reject a permit for a demonstration or public gathering.
Last year, Sweden raised its terror threat level last year following a series of burnings of the Quran that triggered protests in the Muslim world.
In recent weeks, spillover reaction around the world to the nearly 7-month war between Israel and Hamas has fanned large protests on U.S. university campuses and beyond.
------
Olsen reported from Copenhagen, Denmark. Joe Federman contributed from Jerusalem
A Canadian restaurant lowered its prices this week, and though news of price tags dropping rather than climbing sounds unusual, the business strategy in this case is not, according to experts in the field.
A 49-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault that happened earlier this week in Dartmouth, N.S.
Inspections are underway at more than one Loblaws location in Ottawa after complaints were filed about tall Plexiglas barriers.
Archeologists have unearthed the skeletons of five people, missing their hands and feet, at a former Nazi military base in Poland.
Nathaly Paola Castro Torres has a rare disorder called Laron syndrome that is caused by a genetic mutation. It stunts her growth but also provides a hidden silver lining: Her body is protected from chronic diseases such as cancer that often take life away long before old age.
Canadian baseball player Tyler Black made a major splash in his first-ever big league game for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.
Guitarist Duane Eddy, best known for twangy riffs on hits such as 'Rebel Rouser' and 'Cannonball,' has died at the age of 86.
Scientists studying a Neanderthal woman's remains have painstakingly pieced together her skull from 200 bone fragments to understand what she may have looked like.
McGill University is asking people not to use the central entrance to its downtown campus via the Roddick Gates on Sherbrooke Street due to two impending protests.
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
British Columbia's hotel association says a new central booking portal will help speed up the process of finding places to stay for emergency evacuees.
The sexual assault trial of a Saskatchewan man has been stayed after a judge found the accused’s right to a trial within a reasonable time was violated.
Every provincial employee is receiving emails or memos directing them to change their passwords immediately, CTV News has learned.
A prosecutor in Massachusetts won't seek criminal charges against anyone, two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment.
Authorities said they have recovered the body of a fifth person who was missing after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge more than a month ago.
Hamas on Thursday was considering the latest proposal for a ceasefire with Israel that the United States and other mediators hope will avert an Israeli attack on the Gaza town of Rafah.
The situation on the front line in eastern Ukraine is worsening but local defenders are so far holding firm against a concerted push by Russia's bigger and better-equipped forces, a senior Ukrainian military official said Thursday.
A man accused of brandishing a sword in a rampage in London that killed a teenage boy, severely injured two police officers and wounded two men appeared in court Thursday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.
Liberal MP Pam Damoff says she won't run again in the next federal election, saying she has experienced misogyny, disrespectful dialogue in politics and threats to her life.
An unrepentant Pierre Poilievre returned to the House of Commons on Wednesday to pepper the prime minister about his drug decriminalization policies after being booted the day prior for refusing to take back calling Justin Trudeau 'wacko' over his approach to the issue.
Shovels have hit the ground for constuction on Canada's LGBTQ2S+ national monument in Ottawa.
Nearly a month after the total solar eclipse, at least 160 cases of eye damage have been reported across the country.
The number of young people experiencing eating disorders surged during the height of the pandemic as the social and economic costs skyrocketed too, a new pan-Canadian report has found.
The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.
In a first-of-its-kind case, a B.C. tribunal has ruled on a dispute involving the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, awarding damages and issuing orders that the photos be destroyed and taken offline.
A wealthy Silicon Valley-backed campaign to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has submitted what it says are enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the November election.
Pop superstar Dua Lipa is preparing to pull double duty as this week's 'Saturday Night Live' host and musical guest, with a little help from cast member Chloe Fineman.
Artists from Universal Music Group, which include Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish, will be returning to TikTok as the two parties have struck a new licensing agreement following an approximately three-month long dispute.
BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher severance, acquisition and other costs related mainly to job cuts.
Air Canada reported a loss of $81 million in its first-quarter as its operating revenue rose seven per cent from a year ago.
Have you ever wanted to rekindle an old friendship, but stopped short of actually reaching out?
A month after eight Norwegian Cruise Line passengers were stranded in Africa when their ship left without them because they were late getting back, a U.S. couple – ages 84 and 81 – were also left behind by the cruise line in Spain.
In an effort to balance the profitability of Mother's Day with the pain it causes some people, some brands are offering customers the choice to opt out of Mother's Day email advertising.
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings played a tight-checking series at even strength. But the special teams matchup was lopsided - and that's why it ended in five games.
Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper apologized for making what he called an inappropriate analogy of putting skirts on goalies.
Drivers in Saskatchewan will now lose their licence for a week and their vehicle for a month if they are caught committing certain high-speed and dangerous offences on the road.
Rolls-Royce is vastly expanding its factory in Chichester, England. The BMW subsidiary is adding five new buildings with construction planned to start next year.
On a three-lane test track along the Monongahela River, an 18-wheel tractor-trailer rounded a curve. No one was on board.
A group of SaskPower workers recently received special recognition at the legislature – for their efforts in repairing one of Saskatchewan's largest power plants after it was knocked offline for months following a serious flood last summer.
A police officer on Montreal's South Shore anonymously donated a kidney that wound up drastically changing the life of a schoolteacher living on dialysis.
Since 1932, Montreal's Henri Henri has been filled to the brim with every possible kind of hat, from newsboy caps to feathered fedoras.
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., had to close a stretch of road Sunday to help an elephant seal named Emerson get safely back into the water.
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
The lawyer for a residential school survivor leading a proposed class-action defamation lawsuit against the Catholic Church over residential schools says the court action is a last resort.
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., say two late-night revellers are lucky their allegedly drunken antics weren't reported to police after security cameras captured the men trying to steal a heavy sign from a downtown business.
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont.
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver fell significantly Thursday morning with another dip expected before the weekend.
As of May 1, the new federally-run Canadian Dental Care Plan provides coverage for nearly two million low-income seniors. But finding a provider in B.C. could be tough.
A number of pro-Palestinian protesters breached a fenced area and set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus early Thursday, vowing to stay there until their demands are met.
An adult and a child are being rushed to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by the driver of a vehicle in midtown Toronto Thursday morning, paramedics say.
Alberta's police watchdog is on pace for its busiest year ever, while it also works through a backlog of investigations from up to six years earlier.
An Okotoks, Alta., man was rushed to hospital on Wednesday afternoon, believed to have been shot in his own home.
Fort Calgary will announce its new name and plans for the future on Thursday.
Ottawa Fire Services says two children and one adult were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential highrise building on Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning.
A good start to the day this Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud along with warm temperatures in Ottawa.
Starting in September, public servants in the core public administration will be required to work in the office a minimum of three days a week. The Treasury Board Secretariat says executives will need to be in the office four days per week.
April continued the trend of above-average temperatures in Montreal, but the mercury was nowhere near as high as it was throughout the winter and early spring.
Three men in Quebec from the same family have fathered more than 600 children.
After picking up roughly 15 to 30 mm of precipitation in the Edmonton area over the past two days, drier conditions are on the way for the next few days.
Police say a fourth teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a student in Halifax last week.
For the next month, thousands of shoppers from across the country plan to get their groceries anywhere other than Loblaws-owned stores. The move is an attempt to get the box chain to lower its prices, as frustration grows over the high price of food.
A motion before Winnipeg’s public works committee could make it easier for shoppers who stocked up on bulk packs of toilet paper and chicken breast to exit one of the city’s bustling Costco locations.
More than a dozen people are facing charges, the majority Winnipeggers, after an interprovincial drug bust that turned up millions of dollars in cash, drugs, guns, jewelry and luxury vehicles.
Defence lawyers told court they will argue alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki is not criminally responsible for the deaths of four Indigenous women by way of a mental disorder.
A signature carbon capture and storage project in Saskatchewan continues to miss emissions reduction goals, raising questions about the cost-effectiveness of the technology, according to a report.
Employees at Canada's two biggest railways have authorized a strike that could see thousands of workers walk off the job in three weeks if they are unable to reach new deals on contract demands.
Waterloo regional police are looking for the person who shot into the window of a Waterloo business.
Waterloo regional police are expecting to lay charges following a crash involving a transport truck and two other vehicles.
Victims of a Brantford, Ont., woman who was sentenced to house arrest earlier this year for defrauding and deceiving doulas say they’re not surprised she’s been apprehended again on similar charges.
Saskatchewan employers will be required to tell new hires if they face a risk of violence in the workplace and to take actions against it starting on May 17.
Police officers and cadaver dogs have begun searching the Saskatoon landfill for answers in the Mackenzie Lee Trottier case.
A Saskatchewan family won the bovine lottery after their cow gave birth to a rare set of quadruplets.
Social services in the north are bracing for deep funding cuts to homelessness services and Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus is calling on the federal government to explain why it is scaling back at a time when the north is facing a social disaster.
The remains of a 44-year-old person were found Tuesday morning on Delamere Road in French River, Ontario Provincial Police said.
Residents who live in the Hyde Park Place apartments in north London, Ont. said they are heartbroken after Old Oak Properties removed two geese nests, containing more than half a dozen eggs.
The London Music Hall of Fame has announced this year's inductees with hip hop, children’s music, and 1960’s pop making up the class of 2024.
There was a big turnout at a job fair in St. Thomas Wednesday afternoon. The Joe Thornton community centre was bustling for the event, organized by Employment Services Elgin.
The Melchior Family Foundation has made a $1-million gift to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) Keep Life Wild campaign.
The man who police say killed Katherine Janeiro and left her body for friends to find, Robert MacQueen aka Bruce Ellis will stand trial for her murder.
An organization in Midhurst has been awarded funding to help combat housing shortages and homelessness.
There are very few details available but the house, painted like a rainbow, on Ouellette Avenue has ben destroyed by fire.
Windsor firefighters responded to a house fire near Walkerville on Thursday morning.
One person has died after a crash near Leamington between a vehicle and a motorcycle. First responders were called to the scene Wednesday night in the area of Mersea Road 2 and Mersea Road 19.
A pro-Palestinian protest camp has formed at the University of Victoria in solidarity with the people of Gaza and with similar encampments that have sprung up on university and college campuses in opposition to the Israel-Hamas war.
Shauna Owens-Krahn lives on Bear Mountain in Langford. Four times a day she takes her dogs for walks through the trails near her home and carries bear spray, just in case.
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.
Search and rescue crews have been called in after a vehicle belonging to a missing senior was located near a rural intersection outside of Kelowna Tuesday.
Volunteers with ‘The Watch’ program in Lethbridge have been patrolling the city centre rain or shine for five years.
A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022.
Facing a Tuesday night elimination game, Caelan Fitzpatrick responded with a hat trick to lead the Brooks Bandits past the Okotoks Oilers 5-1.
The City of Sault Ste. Marie will soon be charging owners of vacant properties a special tax.
A group of Sault Ste. Marie YMCA supporters working to save the facility from closure received a glimmer of hope at this week’s city council meeting.
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Legendary sportscaster Bob Cole was a Newfoundlander through and through, and his daughter says his connection to the province was 'everything' to him.
