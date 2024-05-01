World

    • No criminal charges after 4 newborn bodies found in Boston freezer

    Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs (Pexels / Brett Sayles) Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs (Pexels / Brett Sayles)
    Share

    Warning: This article contains information that may be disturbing to some.

    BOSTON -- A prosecutor in Massachusetts won't seek criminal charges against anyone, two years after four newborns were found in a freezer in a South Boston apartment.

    The bodies of the two boys and two girls, likely born many years ago, were found in shoe boxes wrapped in tinfoil in November 2022. The lengthy investigation was unable to conclude whether the babies were born alive. They were able to identify the parents, but the father was dead and the mother, now 69, would unlikely be able to stand trial due to cognitive issues.

    “This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement released Tuesday.

    The unanswered questions include when or where the babies were born, whether they were born alive, what exactly happened to them, and how and why the mother was able to conceal her pregnancies, Hayden said.

    A lawyer for the woman, who lives in a residential health-care facility, did not respond to a request for comment.

    Investigators who interviewed the mother said she appeared confused and didn’t understand where she was or whom she was talking with. She wasn’t able to provide them with any relevant information.

    “A prosecutor’s office cannot ethically move forward with a case that, in good faith, it believes it cannot bring to trial,” the statement said.

    The babies were discovered when the woman's family was cleaning out her apartment. DNA tests showed all four were siblings. An investigation concluded they were 37 to 40 weeks old, with their umbilical cords still attached. Autopsies found no signs of obvious injuries.

    They were able to determine that the mother also had another child with the man, who died in 2011. That baby was given up for adoption.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it cold, flu or norovirus? Symptoms explained

    The highly contagious norovirus is spreading across Canada, with some symptoms overlapping with other viruses. CTVNews.ca spoke with a health expert to find out how you can tell you have norovirus, the most common form of stomach flu, and what to do if you have it.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News