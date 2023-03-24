'We have a lot to talk about,' Biden says as he arrives on Parliament Hill to meet Trudeau

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived on Parliament Hill saying that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "have a lot to talk about," but that it's great to be in Canada.

Biden, offering brief remarks ahead of a bilateral meeting with Trudeau in his office, said America is lucky to have Canada to the north at a time with so many geopolitical challenges.

He said while the two nations disagree occasionally, there is no difference when it comes to the democratic values they share.

"What a real pleasure it is to welcome President Biden to Ottawa, back to Ottawa. Its so great to see you Joe," Trudeau said.

Biden has a jam-packed day of events as part of his first official visit to Canada since taking office.

Alongside Trudeau, Biden will be meeting with top officials and addressing Parliament in an effort to reaffirm the strength of the Canada-U.S. relationship after rocky years under the previous Trump administration, and make progress on cross-border irritants.

Rolling up on to Parliament Hill in "The Beast" nearly an hour behind schedule, Biden was met by a backdrop of American flags lining the street and extremely tight security.

The U.S. President was welcomed in West Block by House and Senate representatives, and opposition party leaders. He signed the House and Senate guest books and is currently having a bilateral meeting with Trudeau inside his office one floor up.

This tete-a-tete will be followed by an expanded meeting with cabinet ministers and members of Biden's delegation. It is in these talks that the visit's substantial policy conversations are expected to occur, though with weeks if not months of pre-trip preparation, officials from both sides have come into today having likely already discussed many of the details.

Expected to be in attendance for these high-level talks from the Canadian government: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Minister Mary Ng, Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson, Defence Minister Anita Anand, and the Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault.

It remains to be confirmed which American officials will be joining this meeting, but Biden’s entourage to Ottawa includes more than a dozen officials, including: Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan, and Homeland Security Adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

The main event of Biden's visit will be his 2 p.m. ET address to Parliament. Happening inside the glass-ceiling temporary House of Commons chamber, the U.S. president will be speaking to an audience of MPs, senators, dignitaries, other key stakeholders and community members. Biden will be the ninth U.S. president to deliver a speech to Parliament, with the last being Barack Obama in 2016.

CTV News has confirmed that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor will be attending Biden’s address to Parliament and later, the formal dinner. This comes after the resignation of Han Dong following a Global News report alleging he spoke about Kovrig and Spavor with a Chinese diplomat in February 2021. The report cites unnamed sources.

Biden is expected to underscore how the Canada-U.S. partnership is beneficial to both sides and encourage ongoing collaboration on pressing challenges. The last time he was in Ottawa on official business he was the guest of honour at a state dinner in December 2016 -- just weeks before former U.S. president Donald Trump took office -- where he exclaimed, "Vive le Canada."

Both first lady Jill Biden and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will attend the speech, after spending the morning off the Hill meeting with young curlers to talk about mental health in sport and visiting the National Gallery of Canada for a luncheon and to see an exhibit focused on Canadian women artists.

Following the address, Biden and Trudeau will make their way across the street from Parliament Hill, to the Sir John A Macdonald building, for a joint media availability at 3:45 p.m. ET to discuss the outcomes of the morning's events.

With no scheduled detours from Parliament Hill, many eyes in Ottawa are waiting to see whether Biden makes any impromptu visits that would put him in a public setting with Canadians. Meanwhile, the capital is in many ways on high alert, with a heightened police and first responder presence around the parliamentary precinct, military aircraft in the skies, and rolling road closures each time POTUS' Secret Service motorcade is on the move.

Biden and the first lady’s whirlwind overnight visit began on Thursday evening with a warm welcome from Canadian cabinet ministers and foreign affairs officials, followed by a brief meeting with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser. The Bidens then had an intimate dinner with Trudeau and Gregoire Trudeau at their Rideau Cottage home.

Both Canadian and American officials that briefed reporters in advance of the visit spoke about how the world leaders plan to use this "meaningful" visit to discuss ways to work together to tackle the big challenges both countries, and the world are facing.

From the need to step up on Artic defence and continue offering aid and further defence support to Ukraine and Haiti, to how to address climate change and build a competitive clean economy. Another major cross-border point of contention is Biden’s “Buy-America” approach and Canada’s need to compete with his Inflation Reduction Act.

There is also optimism being signalled from both sides that an agreement can be made to address the influx of irregular migration stemming from a loophole in the 20-year-old Safe Third Country Agreement. A senior government source speaking to CTV News on background said that the Canadians are encouraged by signals from the U.S. but nothing will be finalized until leaders meet.

With both sides feeling political pressure to come away from the meeting with wins, it remains to be seen how concrete any commitments will be.

Once the substantive portion of the day is behind them, Biden, the first lady and the American delegation will attend a gala dinner hosted by Trudeau and his wife, alongside a few hundred guests at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum at 6:30 p.m. ET. Here’s what’s on the very flavours-of-Canada inspired menu.

Biden's current departure time from the Ottawa Airport is 9:25 p.m. ET on Friday night.