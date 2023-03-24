Dinner fit for a president: Friday's menu showcases Canadian ingredients

OTTAWA -

United States President Joe Biden is staying in Ottawa on his short trip north of the border, but the catering team from the National Arts Centre plans to take him on a cross-country culinary tour Friday evening.

The president and first lady Jill Biden are set to be the guests of honour at a dinner hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau at the Aviation Museum.

The meal, put together by executive chef Kenton Leier, features ingredients such as East Coast yellowfin tuna, Alberta beef, flaxseed, Quebec maple syrup and Yukon gold potatoes.

The three courses also include a cabernet sauvignon jus made with wine from Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville, Ont., and a rum caramel made of Newfoundland's famous Screech rum.

Because this isn't an official state dinner, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, are relieved of hosting duties -- though both will be in attendance.

The guest list also includes various cabinet ministers and leaders from Canada's business community, including Canadian American Business Council CEO Scotty Greenwood.

The national Indigenous organizations will be represented by Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami president Natan Obed, and Metis National Council president Cassidy Caron.

Caron said she felt it was important to be there "to show the progress we are making as a nation" and to build relationships.

Biden attended a dinner in his honour in Ottawa in 2016, when he was vice-president to Barack Obama, and gave a toast that highlighted the deep ties between the U.S. and Canada.

That event at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building near Parliament Hill also included former prime ministers, Indigenous leaders and provincial and territorial premiers.

The full menu for Friday night:

First course

Cedar salt and seaweed crusted rare-seared East Coast yellowfin tuna

White bean hummus, cucumber, pickled radish and bitter greens

Flaxseed cracker and lemon parsley emulsion

Main course

Alberta beef braised short rib

Butternut squash puree and Yukon gold potato pave

Wildflower honey roasted carrots and fine green beans

Pelee Island cabernet sauvignon jus

Dessert

Wild blueberry and Quebec maple mousse cake

Screech rum caramel and sweetgrass meringue

Fresh berries

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2023.