'We failed to deliver': Airlines cite 'extreme weather' for holiday chaos, call for reforms

Putting the blame largely on "extreme weather" and staffing issues, officials from major Canadian airlines Sunwing, WestJet and Air Canada said they are sorry that thousands of passengers were left scrambling or stranded this holiday season, and are vowing to make reforms.

Airline executives were first in the hot seat on Thursday, as part of a marathon day of hearings of the House transport committee digging into why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.

Later today, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions as they come before MPs to explain for their part in what many have called "unacceptable" passenger treatment.

Numerous incidents led to passengers struggling to get to their destinations this holiday season amid widespread delays and cancellations, including hundreds of Sunwing passengers who were left stranded in Mexico after the airline called off flights. Issues at other airlines and lacking communication left numerous travellers sleeping in the airport and searching for missing luggage.

"We operated nearly 1,000 daily flights on average. An Air Canada plane took off almost every 90 seconds of every day of the holidays. And we did this despite the extreme weather," said Air Canada vice-president of system operations control Kevin O'Connor. "Severe weather can drastically impact our schedule and our movement of people and their baggage. A delay in one part of the country has a knock on effect across our network."

Despite airlines' apologies and vows to compensate impacted travellers, MPs dug in on Thursday trying to understand whether the airlines deemed their treatment of passengers acceptable, and to seek assurances that what was seen over the holidays won’t happen again in the future.

As expected during testimony Thursday morning, the major airlines sought to offer their explanations for what went wrong, pointing to ongoing reviews and plans to make changes such as adding more slack into their scheduling.

While insisting that they were planning early in the fall for the peak winter travel season, the airline executives indicated that they couldn’t foresee — even with weather forecasts warning of winter storms — the compounding scale of the weather events experienced across Canada this Christmas. Other "failures" of execution were not their fault, they said, citing a malfunctioning baggage system at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, and de-icing fluid shortages in Vancouver as examples.

"While many of these factors were out of our control, I want to be clear with this committee and Canadians that our team immediately jumped into action to try to make things right for our customers," said Sunwing Airlines president Len Corrado. "We failed to deliver to the level that we had expected, and the Canadians had expected from us over this holiday season."

The officials agreed that what transpired in many respects was not acceptable and said they will be folloing their obligations under exisiting air passenger protection regulations. However, the airlines also pointed to other areas of the sector that they think should be taking some responsibility.

In an effort to pivot from the current situation, the airline executives also remarked about broader reforms they think are needed to improve the sector overall.

One example given by Air Canada’s representative, for example, suggested redirecting the hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes and fees taken from passengers and the industry away from the general federal revenue, and into improving air transportation sector infrastructure. Another was to update reporting mechanisms so that all players are accountable for meeting service standards.

"The government must address the most glaring gap in consumer protection in Canada today. And this is the fact that your delay or cancel can be caused by many groups, yet only airlines have regulations governing our activities," said WestJet vice-president of external affairs Andrew Gibbons.

"We believe this committee should demand equal policies for any entity that provides a service that can result in a delay or cancel. This includes government entities, airport authorities, NAV Canada, and others. Strengthening overall accountability across our entire aviation system will improve service for all, bring down complaints, and provide the transparency our guests and all travelers deserve," Gibbons said.

AIRPORT AND MINISTER TESTIMONY TO COME

At noon ET, MPs will question authorities from Canada's major airports for their part in the chaos, including dealing with piles of lost or delayed luggage:

Aeroports de Montreal president and CEO Philippe Rainville and vice-president Martin Masse

Greater Toronto Airports Authority president and CEO Deborah Flint

Vancouver Airport Authority president and CEO Tamara Vrooman

After taking an hour-long lunch break, Thursday's hearings will pick up this afternoon with the minister responsible in the hot seat.

At 2:30 p.m. ET Alghabra will testify for an hour—not as long as opposition MPs had wanted—alongside a panel of departmental officials, including Acting Deputy Minister Dominic Rochon.

Expect his time before the committee to included pointed questions from opposition MPs who have expressed dismay over the state of Canada's transportation sector and frustration over the Liberals repeatedly describing the situation as "unacceptable" while as they see it, doing little to rectify the systemic issues underlying the sectors' struggles.

Alghabra has said he is looking forward to the opportunity to speak to MPs about what transpired this holiday as well as his plans to in the coming months make changes to strengthen the relatively new air passenger bill of rights as the debacle has given renewed attention on Canada's process for handling travel complaints.

Then, to close out the day's testimony MPs will hear from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), the tribunal that handles federally regulated transportation issues and is currently facing a backlog of more than 30,000 complaints.

At 3:30 p.m. ET, the CTA's CEO France Pegeot and director general Tom Oommen will appear. For this panel, the departmental officials will be sticking around but will also be joined by the director general of air policy Colin Stacey.

It is expected that further hearings will be scheduled as the committee has also agreed that as part of this study it wants to hear from Via Rail and CN Rail as well as passenger advocates and affected travellers.