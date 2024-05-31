Liberal government's own polling said Canadians worried about drug decriminalization
Months before British Columbia sought to scale back its drug decriminalization pilot project, the federal government's own polling suggested to officials that a majority of Canadians believed the policy would lead to an increase in overdoses.
The results of the 11-page survey by the Privy Council Office, the wing of the federal bureaucracy that supports the Prime Minister's Office, also suggests Canadians were split over whether decriminalization would make their community any less safe.
"I guess what people are thinking is that (decriminalization) will somehow enable drug use," said Thomas Kerr, a professor and head of the division of social medicine at the University of British Columbia and the director of research at the B.C. Centre on Substance Use.
Similar opinions were expressed over supervised drug consumption sites and even needle exchanges, Kerr says, adding that fears they would lead to increased use didn't play out "in reality."
He also said: "People have really overestimated the impacts of decriminalization, both positive and negative."
Decriminalization has grown into a political lightning rod over recent weeks after the B.C. NDP government reversed course and asked that police again be empowered to arrest people or seize illicit drugs when they are being used in public spaces.
The move followed months of concern over public drug use, including inside hospitals.
The federal Conservatives have seized on the issue and pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals to rule out granting a federal exemption to any other jurisdictions wishing to pursue decriminalization programs in an effort to curb opioid deaths.
Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre describes the policy as the legalization of hard drugs.
Federal Mental Health and Addictions Minister Ya'ara Saks has defended the decision to allow B.C.'s pilot project as one tool to combat the overdose crisis, which she says is being fuelled by an increasingly toxic drug supply.
She recently rejected Toronto's longstanding application to undertake a similar program, telling The Canadian Press it was because its application lacked limits on the amount of drugs an individual could possess and any age restrictions.
There is currently no new application from the city or from places like Halifax or Montreal, Saks recently told the House of Commons after being pressed by the Tories.
"People are dying because of street drugs; they are not dying because of decriminalization," Saks said.
More than 40,000 people have died from opioid-related deaths since 2016, which is when Health Canada started tracking what Kerr called "Canada's worst public health crisis in modern history."
B.C. became the first jurisdiction in Canada to pilot the decriminalization of small quantities of illicit drugs like heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA, for three years beginning in January 2023. The province has long been ground zero for the country's overdose crisis.
Officials and others promoting decriminalization say it is meant to be a way to reduce stigma for drug users and try to get them connected to help, instead of sitting in jail.
In the weeks after the pilot launched, the federal government decided to poll Canadians on their attitudes about decriminalization and drug use in general.
Health Canada published the survey's findings last fall on a section of the government's website containing infographics, bulletins, advisories and other publications on health-related issues.
The Privy Council Office surveyed two random samples of 2,000 Canadians early last year.
It found that 49 per cent of respondents said they preferred focusing on health and social services when it came to addressing substance use among drug users, as opposed to 35 per cent who felt there was also a role for police.
While women and those with higher incomes tended to favour a health-focused approach, the findings suggested men and lower-income earners were more likely to prefer a police response.
It noted that "Canadian born respondents" were also more likely to favour a health approach, while immigrants were more likely to see room for police.
When it comes to the issue of decriminalization, the survey found that 51 per cent of respondents agreed with the statement, "I believe decriminalizing drugs would increase harms associated with drug use such as overdoses."
That is compared to 38 per cent who said they disagreed and seven per cent who said they neither agreed nor disagreed.
The survey results suggest a majority believe decriminalization would make accessing services like recovery and treatment easier. A majority also said they have empathy for those struggling with drug addiction.
Still, 43 per cent of respondents said they agreed it would make their community less safe, compared to 46 per cent who disagreed. Another eight per cent didn't answer.
Saks's office highlighted the finding that suggests people empathize with those struggling and believe decriminalization will make supports easier to access.
"From the outset we've been clear, the exemption would be rigorously monitored, evaluated and adapted as needed, guided by the dual objectives of public health and public safety," it said in an email.
"We are focused on ensuring people who use drugs can be moved from the criminal justice system to the healthcare system."
Kerr said while he believes there is room for public education when it comes to specific harm-reduction policies, it would be "highly irresponsible" for policy-makers to base decisions around public sentiment.
Nonetheless, he said it appears "the pendulum is swinging" and the country is experiencing a "right-wing" backlash against certain drug policies.
That includes not just decriminalization of possession but also the provision of pharmaceutical alternatives for drug users in an effort to keep them away from toxic drugs — an approach known as safe supply.
Poilievre has taken specific aim at such programs, promising that a future Conservative government would place greater focus on treatment and recovery options.
"The question always becomes, what do you do for people when they're not in treatment, or whether they've just left a treatment program and have relapsed," Kerr said.
"We need to keep these people alive and disease free, and living with some dignity."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
ANALYSIS Will Donald Trump go to prison? What the precedent says
Now that the jury in Donald Trump's criminal trial has made the historic decision to convict him, the judge overseeing the case will soon face a monumental choice: whether to sentence the 2024 Republican presidential candidate to time behind bars.
Actor Nick Pasqual charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing estranged girlfriend
An actor who has appeared in film and TV projects like 'Rebel Moon' and 'How I Met Your Mother' has been arrested and charged with stabbing his estranged girlfriend multiple times.
The northern lights are returning to night skies across Canada this Friday
If you missed the brilliant displays of the aurora borealis over North America on May 10, you may have another chance to see them on Friday night.
Canadian economy misses Q1 growth forecast; April GDP likely up 0.3%
The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7 per cent in the first quarter, missing forecasts, and real gross domestic product likely rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis in April, data showed on Friday.
Reactions pour in to Donald Trump's first-ever felony conviction for a former U.S. president
After hours of deliberations, a jury of Donald Trump's New York City peers convicted him on 34 counts, making him the first the former U.S. president in history with a felony conviction.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
Montreal tech billionaire charged with several sex offences
Robert Miller was charged Thursday with several sexual assault charges after Montreal police reopened an investigation into the tech billionaire.
Can Trump come to Canada now that he's a convicted felon?
A Canadian immigration lawyer says now that Donald Trump is a convicted felon, he is technically barred from crossing the border into Canada.
