    Trudeau government mum on Donald Trump conviction, vows to work with any U.S. leader

    OTTAWA -

    The Canadian government is remaining quiet after a New York court convicted former U.S. president Donald Trump as a felon.

    Trump, who is expected to lead the Republicans into the next U.S. election, was found guilty Thursday on all 34 counts in his criminal hush money trial.

    The Prime Minister's Office is not providing an immediate comment on the verdict, while Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly only says that Canada will work with whoever leads the U.S. after this fall's election.

    She says the Liberal government has already successfully worked with both Republican and Democrat administrations.

    In the past, Liberal partisans have frequently compared Canadian Conservatives to Trump Republicans, and accused leader Pierre Poilievre of what they characterize as "American-style" politics and "Trump North" tactics.

    The Conservatives say the Liberals use such accusations to try to distract from the economic woes Canadians face.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2024.

