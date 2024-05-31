These are the recalls in Canada this week

Health Canada recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized products, counterfeit drugs and bassinets.

Unauthorized products

More than 20 additional unauthorized sexual enhancement products were recalled Monday for containing prescribed drugs like tadalafil and sildenafil, which are sold under the common brand names Cialis and Viagra respectively

Health Canada said these drugs should only be available by prescription from a health-care professional.

Additionally, the recall notice said the products may contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label.

The recall histories of these unauthorized products, including those claiming to help with weight loss, as a workout aid or as "poppers," date back as early as November 2017.

Health Canada urges customers to throw out the products.

Bassinets

Health Canada issued a bassinet recall Wednesday due to entrapment and suffocation hazards.

The recall involves Isabelle & Max Linzy bassinets with mattresses sold on Wayfair.ca.

The product can be identified by model number XYT-001, which is found on the outside of the box and inside the product's tag. The bassinet is sold in grey and beige.

The recall said the bassinet does not meet Canada's Crib, Cradles, and Bassinets Regulations.

The bassinet's sleep surface can incline greater than seven degrees, meaning a child risks becoming entrapped and suffocating.

Health Canada reminds parents and caregivers that the safest place for a baby to sleep is on their back on a firm, flat surface intended for sleep.

As of May 22, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

The company said more than 10 units were sold in Canada during the one-month period from March to April 2024.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the bassinets and contact Wayfair for a refund.

Hot water boiler

Health Canada issued an updated recall Thursday for hot water boilers due to fire hazards.

The recall, described as "voluntary," involves Dettson Electronic Hydra Revolution boilers with the following models: 24 kW, 27 kW and 29 kW.

The health department said when the appliance is improperly connected, the power board could fail, causing a short circuit and then a fire.

In an update, Health Canada said the company had received one report of a fire causing damage to the boiler's surroundings and four reports with no damage as of May 16.

No injuries have been reported to the company, it said.

The company said more than 1,000 boilers were sold in Canada from July 2013 to November 2017.

Health Canada warns consumers to stop using the boilers and contact their installer.

Bed rails

Health Canada issued a recall Thursday for Medline adult portable bed rails due to entrapment hazards.

The recall involves rails with model numbers MDS6800BA and MDS6800BAH.

The recall said that when the bed rail is attached to a bed, the user can become trapped within or between the rail and the side of the mattress. This can cause injury or even death by asphyxiation, it added.

As of May 27, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries, and more than 5,500 rails were sold in Canada between February 2013 and March 2024.

In the U.S., the company said there have been two reports of entrapment resulting in death and one report of injury.

Health Canada said customers should stop using the bed rails and contact the company for a refund.

Counterfeit drugs

Health Canada confiscated two counterfeit erectile dysfunction drugs from a gas station in Vineland, Ont., located in the Niagara region.

The health department, in a recall notice Friday, said counterfeit 100-milligram packets of Viagra, with invalid lot number R 1023338413, and 20-milligram packets of Cialis, with invalid lot number 5668, were seized.

The products contain and are labelled with their respective prescription drug ingredients: sildenafil and tadalafil.

Health Canada said the authorized manufacturers confirmed the drugs as counterfeit.

The recall said the counterfeit products were sold in individual blister packs. Authorized Viagra and Cialis are sold in packaging.

Health Canada advises anyone who purchased these products to immediately stop using them.