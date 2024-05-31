Entertainment

    • Eminem releases 'Houdini' single with a star-filled music video

    Share

    Slim Shady is back, back again. But, apparently, not for long.

    Eminem appears to be killing off his alter ego in his latest project, an album titled, “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace).”

    He has dropped the album’s first single, “Houdini,” which samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit, “Abracadabra.” His lyrics take aim at several people, including Megan Thee Stallion and even himself.

    “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?” he raps, referencing Tory Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in 2020, a crime for which Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

    Eminem also released a music video for the song in which he gets a little help from some of his celebrity friends.

    It opens with the 51-year-old rapper’s music manager, Paul Rosenberg, leaving a seemingly less than positive voicemail about the new album before Eminem’s mentor and frequent collaborator, Dr. Dre, tells him, “We’ve got a problem.”

    The issue being a portal that allows time travel between the present and 2002. Cameos from 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson follow.

    Eminem battles it out with his younger-self in the video, which will remind fans of his 2002 “Without Me” video.

    Recently a faux obituary appeared for his Slim Shady alter ego in his hometown newspaper, the Detroit Free Press. It referred to Slim Shady a “a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene.”

    “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” follows Eminem’s 2020 album, “Music to Be Murdered By.” The full collection of new music is set for release this summer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump delivers rambling response to his hush money conviction

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News