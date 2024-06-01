Sci-Tech

    • Boeing's first astronaut flight halted at the last minute

    NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    Share
    Cape Canaveral, Fla. -

    A last-minute problem halted Saturday’s launch countdown for Boeing’s first astronaut flight.

    Two NASA astronauts were strapped into the company’s Starliner capsule and awaiting liftoff when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds.

    With only a split second to take off Saturday afternoon, there was no time to work the latest trouble and everything was called off.

    The launch was previously delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs.

    NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

    The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Panama prepares to evacuate first island in face of rising sea level

    On a tiny island off Panama's Caribbean coast, about 300 families are packing their belongings in preparation for a dramatic change. Generations of Gunas who have grown up on Gardi Sugdub in a life dedicated to the sea and tourism will trade that next week for the mainland’s solid ground.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News