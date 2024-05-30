Melanie Joly 'forward-leaning' in debate on Ukraine using NATO arms inside Russia
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is suggesting Canada would support a policy of allowing Ukraine to use NATO-provided arms inside Russia.
Joly says Canada is "forward-leaning on this question," amid a debate about how much autonomy Ukraine should have in using donated weapons.
The United States and Germany have at various points warned about the risk of escalating the situation, as they try to avoid a direct war with Russia.
France and countries bordering Russia in the Baltics have generally supported the use of donated arms to strike military targets in Russia.
Joly is meeting with foreign ministers in Europe ahead of the NATO leaders' summit in July.
A senior Canadian official told the Senate this week that the types of equipment Canada has provided are generally only needed on the front lines inside Ukraine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
NDP wants Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Fast-paced, highflying SailGP blows into Halifax for weekend competition
Ten countries, including Canada, each with teams of six sailors, are battling head-to-head on Halifax Harbour this weekend for the Canadian debut of SailGP (Grand Prix).
Donald Trump can sue niece over NY Times article, court rules
A New York state appeals court said Donald Trump can sue his niece Mary Trump for giving the New York Times information for its Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 probe into his finances and his alleged effort to avoid taxes.
Shania Twain shares how she forgave her ex-husband's cheating: 'It's his mistake'
Shania Twain recently addressed the infidelity that rocked her marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange, whom she divorced in 2010 after he had an affair with her friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal in Montreal brainwashing experiments case
The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a Quebec ruling that bars people from suing the U.S. government in Canada over its role in notorious brainwashing experiments at a Montreal psychiatric hospital.
Doug Ford suggests immigrants behind Jewish school shooting
Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects.
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Pro-Palestinian protesters at UQAM agree to dismantle encampment, say demands met
Pro-Palestinian protesters at Universite du Quebec a Montreal say they will dismantle their encampment by the end of next week after the university agreed to many of their demands.
Class action certified against City of Abbotsford over catastrophic Sumas Prairie flooding
A class action against the City of Abbotsford has been certified by B.C. Supreme Court for damage resulting from catastrophic flooding in the Sumas Prairie in 2021.
Donald Trump can sue niece over NY Times article, court rules
A New York state appeals court said Donald Trump can sue his niece Mary Trump for giving the New York Times information for its Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 probe into his finances and his alleged effort to avoid taxes.
Person dies after falling into airplane engine at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport
A person has died after falling into an airplane jet engine at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Wednesday.
North Korea's trash rains down onto South Korea, balloon by balloon. Here's what it means
This week, North Korea floated hundreds of huge balloons to dump all of that trash across rival South Korea — an old-fashioned, Cold War-style provocation that the country has rarely used in recent years.
Princess of Wales to miss major military display next month amid cancer treatment
Catherine, Princess of Wales, will not be returning to royal duties with an appearance at the Colonel’s Review, a military parade in London in early June, as she continues her treatment for cancer.
Jury in Trump hush money trial resumes deliberations after rehearing instructions, testimony
The jury in former U.S. president Donald Trump's hush money trial resumed deliberations Thursday after revisiting portions of the judge's instructions and rehearing testimony from multiple key witnesses about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
Massive police sweep across Europe takes down ransomware networks and arrests 4 suspects
Police coordinated by the European Union's justice and police agencies have taken down computer networks responsible for spreading ransomware via infected emails, in what they called the biggest-ever international operation against the lucrative form of cybercrime.
NDP wants Liberals to scrap proposed election date change that could secure pensions for many MPs
The federal New Democrats want to amend the Liberal government's electoral reform legislation to scrap the proposal to push back the vote by a week and consequently secure pensions for dozens of MPs, CTV News has learned.
Newfoundland and Labrador launching court case against federal equalization program
The Newfoundland and Labrador government revealed Thursday that it plans to take Ottawa to court over the federal equalization program, saying it puts Canada's easternmost province at a disadvantage.
Largest vaccine production plant in Canada opens in Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing the opening of a major vaccine production plant in Toronto today — part of Canada's efforts to build up the domestic biomanufacturing sector in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
U.S. proposes bulk milk testing for bird flu before cattle transport: Reuters exclusive
The U.S. Agriculture Department has proposed allowing farmers to bulk test the milk of their dairy cows for bird flu rather than test milk from individual cows before gaining approval to ship them across state lines, according to state and industry officials and agency documents.
Want to turn off Meta AI? You can't - but there are some workarounds
If you use Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram, you've probably noticed a new character pop up answering search queries or eagerly offering tidbits of information in your feeds, with varying degrees of accuracy.
Authorities arrest man allegedly running 'likely world's largest ever' cybercrime botnet
An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least US$99 million in profits.
Justice minister says Online Harms Act leaves room for age-appropriate design options
The federal justice minister said Wednesday the government's online harms bill includes measures to protect children using age-appropriate web design.
Shania Twain shares how she forgave her ex-husband's cheating: 'It's his mistake'
Shania Twain recently addressed the infidelity that rocked her marriage to Robert 'Mutt' Lange, whom she divorced in 2010 after he had an affair with her friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.
Nick Carter's attorney calls allegations in 'Fallen Idols' docuseries 'outrageous'
An attorney for Backstreet Boy Nick Carter has responded to allegations of sexual assault featured in a new Investigation Discovery docuseries about the singer and his late brother, Aaron Carter.
Andrew Tate loses appeal to relax judicial restrictions as he awaits human trafficking, rape trial
Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape, lost an appeal Thursday to have the court relax geographical restrictions preventing him from traveling outside the eastern European country.
Boeing tells federal regulators how it plans to fix aircraft safety and quality problems
Boeing told U.S. federal regulators Thursday how it plans to fix the safety and quality problems that have plagued its aircraft-manufacturing work in recent years.
Former BoC governor Stephen Poloz warns on low business investment, lost productivity
Stephen Poloz is concerned about investment levels in Canada's private sector, which he says has been dampened by higher government spending and volatility in U.S. trade relations.
B.C. mortgage broker ran $270-million Ponzi scheme, then fled Canada, bankruptcy trustee says
The trustee appointed to manage the bankruptcies of a Victoria mortgage company and its owner has concluded that they committed "numerous offences" and operated as a "massive Ponzi scheme."
‘It really has brought a lot of joy’: Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman’s yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
A pair enjoyed pricey meals and bolted when it was time to pay. Their dine and dash ended in jail
A Welsh couple who dined out on pricey meals and bolted when the bill came is now paying the price, behind bars.
McDonald's says US$18 Big Mac meal was an 'exception' and their prices haven't risen that much
McDonald’s is fighting back against viral tweets and media reports that it says have exaggerated its price increases.
Fast-paced, highflying SailGP blows into Halifax for weekend competition
Ten countries, including Canada, each with teams of six sailors, are battling head-to-head on Halifax Harbour this weekend for the Canadian debut of SailGP (Grand Prix).
Burns and O'Hair clubhouse leaders with three-shot lead at RBC Canadian Open
Americans Sam Burns and Sean O'Hair were the clubhouse leaders on Thursday in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.
Maradona's heirs lose court battle to block auction of World Cup Golden Ball trophy
A French court ruled the auction of a trophy awarded to the late Diego Maradona after the 1986 World Cup can go ahead as planned despite opposition from his heirs, their lawyer told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Canadians' interest in buying EVs fades as barriers, concerns remain: J.D. Power
A new study finds fewer Canadians say they're interested in buying an electric vehicle as concerns remain about limited driving ranges, high prices and a lack of charging stations.
'Do not drive': Nissan warns Canadian drivers of explosion risk impacting 48,000 vehicles
Car manufacturer Nissan has issued a do-not-drive warning for some older vehicles equipped with Takata airbag inflators, due to the risk of explosion during a crash.
Video shows driver in Toronto frantically getting out of car being pushed by truck
A CP24 camera caught the moment a driver frantically got out of her car as it was being dragged by a truck on Avenue Road Wednesday afternoon.
Prince Edward Island celebrates first-ever International Day of Potato
Prince Edward Island is celebrating its first-ever International Day of Potato on Thursday.
'Bigger and better and stronger than ever': Covered Bridge Chips president sets sights for late 2025 rebuild after fire
The president of Covered Bridge Chips in New Brunswick is hoping to have his factory rebuilt for late 2025 following a devastating fire last year.
Winnipeg high school helps lead ducks that nested in courtyard to water
Students and staff at Winnipeg’s Westwood Collegiate had a unique problem to solve this month; how do you lead ducks to water from the school’s courtyard when 12 of them can’t fly yet?
Questions and concerns remain after space junk lands in Saskatchewan
Debby Lorinczy remembers her father as an amazing person and as a man who also made an amazing discovery.
Ski jumper Abigail Strate getting a buzz out of working with bees
Abigail Strate is a member of the Canadian national ski jumping team and an Olympic bronze medallist. She's also a certified beekeeper.
Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
WATCH Alta. man rescues wild foal trapped on steep cliffside
A man's daring rescue of a newborn wild foal that was trapped after falling down a steep embankment was caught on video over the weekend.
'Forgot how fun this was': Winnipeg man competing in World Pinball Championship
A Winnipeg pinball wizard is heading to the granddaddy of them all – the IFPA World Pinball Championship.
Class action certified against City of Abbotsford over catastrophic Sumas Prairie flooding
A class action against the City of Abbotsford has been certified by B.C. Supreme Court for damage resulting from catastrophic flooding in the Sumas Prairie in 2021.
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
Do you recognize these men? Surrey RCMP seek armed robbery suspects
Mounties in Surrey have released photos of two men allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week.
Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of homeless man in downtown Toronto
One of eight teen girls charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
Videos show gunman firing shots out the sunroof of moving vehicle in Hamilton
Hamilton police have released videos of a person firing shots from the sunroof of a moving vehicle in the city’s McQuesten West neighbourhood earlier this week.
Man seriously injured in Chinook Mall stabbing: police
A man was sent to hospital after a stabbing at Chinook Mall on Thursday morning.
Circus riders okay after crash during Calgary stunt
Several performers in the Royal Canadian International Circus crashed during a stunt on Wednesday night, officials told CTV News.
Teen charged in downtown Calgary attempted murder, Good Samaritan sought
Calgary police say they want to speak with a Good Samaritan who might have more information about a frightening attempted murder in the downtown core.
No injuries reported following high rise balcony fire in Hintonburg
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a balcony in a high rise in Ottawa's Hintonburg neighbourhood Thursday morning.
Here's how many tickets were issued by Ottawa's photo radar cameras in April
New statistics show Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras issued 37,285 speeding tickets in April, after issuing 43,416 tickets in March. So far in 2024, 121,652 speeding tickets have been issued by the photo radar cameras.
Sharon DeSousa elected new national PSAC president
Sharon DeSousa has been elected the new national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, succeeding Chris Aylward as head of one of the country's largest public sector unions.
First-degree murder charges for man, 20, after woman stabbed to death in Laval woods
A 20-year-old man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in a wooded area of Laval Wednesday evening. Laval police say Irina Draghicescu Iankulov, 46, died after she was found with multiple stab wounds in the Armand-Frappier Woods in Chomedey district.
'Targeted again': Montreal police investigate after gunshot fired at Jewish school
Police are investigating another building in Montreal's community was struck by gunfire.
Montreal driver says it's quicker to drive to the U.S. than the West Island
Richard D'Agostino says he was aghast to find out that it was going to take him over an hour to get to Dollard-des-Ormeaux from downtown Montreal.
Perry sparks Oilers in Game 4 win after Knoblauch's roster shakeup
The morning before Game 4 of the Western Conference final, veteran Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry was informed that his five-game exile to the press box was ending.
Wet, cooler weather brings increased lightning risk, Alberta wildfire officials caution
The number of lightning-caused wildfire starts in Alberta is rising.
'My wife started to laugh': Oilers fan becomes poster-boy for friendly prank
A rivalry between neighbours sparked in Kingsville, Ont., this week after a sign was raised across the street from an Oilers fan's house, poking fun at his allegiance to the team.
Sunspot that produced aurora display in early May re-emerges
A sunspot region designated as AR3697 has re-emerged from the far side of the sun.
'Severe weather' prevented 2 aircraft from transporting emergent patient from Grand Manan to the mainland: Ambulance N.B.
The MLA who represents Grand Manan Island in New Brunswick says it’s been too long since the island has had reliable air ambulance service – and she wants to see it fixed.
From Alexander Graham Bell to SailGP: History of hydrofoil boats in Nova Scotia dates back to 1920
A film made in 1920 in Cape Breton recorded the first prototype of a hydrofoil boat as it roared across the surface of the Bras d'Or Lakes in Baddeck, N.S.
'Not exactly accurate': Winnipeg police try to clarify robbery call last weekend
The Winnipeg Police Service is trying to provide clarity regarding the media coverage of a robbery at a McPhillips Street business over the weekend.
'It really has brought a lot of joy': Family of baby foxes moves into Manitoba woman's yard
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
Bill to mark transgender and two-spirit day passed by Manitoba legislature
The Manitoba legislature has passed a bill to recognize March 31 as Two-Spirit and Transgender Day of Visibility.
Motorcycles seized after dangerous driving incident in Moose Jaw trailer court
An incident of dangerous driving in a Moose Jaw trailer court has led to a long list of charges for two teens.
Inquest jury rules Haven Dubois died by drowning, manner of death 'undetermined'
After three hours of deliberation, the jury at a coroner's inquest in Regina came to the conclusion Haven Dubois died by drowning, and that the manner of his death is "undetermined."
'More focused': Riders' defensive backs look for rebound year after signing contract extensions
Two Riders' defensive backs are looking forward to a rebound year after they were re-signed in the off-season.
Kitchener shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Kitchener man accused of attempted murder.
Cameron Heights closed for day due to threats against school, second in region to close
Another high school in Waterloo Region has been closed due to threats made against it.
Ontario introducing financial literacy as new high school graduation requirement
The Ontario government says that financial literacy and greater exposure to 'priority economic sector' career options will be part of an 'overhauling' of high school programs and requirements over the next two years.
Lawyer for trucker who caused deadly Broncos crash says families have no right to sue
A lawyer for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash says families of the victims have no standing to seek compensation in an ongoing lawsuit.
Sask. students awarded post-secondary funding for leadership and Indigenous scholarship
Three students from Saskatoon won prestigious national scholarships from TD for this year’s community leadership and Indigenous programs.
Unmet needs: Saskatoon council votes to install public washrooms in Pleasant Hill and Riversdale
Saskatoon city council unanimously voted to approve spending for temporary supervised washrooms in two core neighbourhoods Wednesday.
Suspect from Sask. charged with 21 sex crimes in northern Ont. from 25 years ago
A 72-year-old from Lintlaw, Sask., has been charged with 21 sex offences dating back to 1999 in northern Ontario.
'I'm not wealthy': Ontario senior shocked she owes $40,000 in capital gains after gifting land
An Ontario senior who wanted to help her daughter and grandson eventually own homes one day decided to give them two lots on her property as a gift — but she didn’t know it would eventually cost her tens of thousands of dollars.
Drive one of these vehicles? You may pay 37 per cent more than average insurance costs due to thefts
As the number of auto theft incidents rises in Canada, so have insurance premiums for drivers, even the ones whose vehicles aren't stolen.
Parents give back to LHSC trauma team to continue daughter’s legacy
Over the next decade, Lisa and Dennis Carroll have pledged $1,000 annually in order to establish the Rachel Carroll Wellness Award.
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER 'Sick play': Easton Cowan scores game winner to send Knights to Memorial Cup final
-
Medical students visit Bruce County amidst vast healthcare staffing shortages
First-year medical students from across Ontario are getting a taste of the countryside this week — and for many of them, it’s their first taste of farming life.
Police investigation underway in OPP cruiser and vehicle collision
Just as schools are letting out, a busy area in Collingwood has been closed to traffic after a collision involving an OPP cruiser and another vehicle.
Search ongoing for suspects involved in Hwy 400 crash in stolen vehicle
Two suspects, a man and a woman, remain at large after taking off in a stolen vehicle following a collision on Highway 400 Tuesday that snarled traffic for hours.
Suspects charged in Barrie father's stabbing death headed to trial
Two men accused in the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie on Family Day last year will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder.
Windsor committee endorses 10 more red light cameras at city intersections
Members of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee have endorsed adding 10 red light cameras to intersections with high collision rates after seeing a reduction in collisions where these cameras already exist.
'I was extremely scared for my life': Accused testifies in Windsor murder trial
Frederick Leon of Toronto has pleaded not guilty to one count of second-degree murder for the death of Jovan Burgher, 30.
Second marine rescue boat introduced at Belle River Marina
Guardian Marine Rescue and the Municipality of Lakeshore are celebrating the launch of the Guardian Marine Rescue’s second boat being introduced into service.
Canadian navy sailor jailed for violent sexual assault on B.C. military base
A Canadian navy sailor who brutally raped a woman on a British Columbia military base has been sentenced to three years and eight months in federal prison.
-
B.C. government to pay for COVID-19 drug Paxlovid after feds drop coverage
British Columbia will cover the cost of an antiviral drug aimed at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 as the federal government ends its coverage.
-
Victoria Humane Society searching for new home after 'substantial' donation
A decade-old dream at the Victoria Humane Society (VHS) is closer to being realized thanks to a sizeable donation.
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
1 dead after vehicle drives off embankment into Old Man River
Lethbridge police are investigating a fatal collision after a vehicle plunged into the Old Man River on Wednesday.
Proposed London Road Park rezoning rejected by Lethbridge city council
A potential redevelopment of part of London Road Park won't be going ahead.
Vulcan RCMP to host impaired driving simulation to demonstrate consequences of drunk driving
Vulcan RCMP are going to host an impaired driving simulation next week to alert residents to the consequences of drunk driving.
Northern Ont. youth charged with threatening students with scissors in school hallway
A 14-year-old has been charged following an incident at an elementary school in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday afternoon.
Province funds clinic to ease looming health care crisis in Sault Ste. Marie
Patients at Sault Ste. Marie’s Group Health Centre who were to be de-rostered this week will soon be able to access a new nurse practitioner-led clinic.
Vicious dog attacks in northern Ont. leave two with serious wounds
A dog owner has been charged after two people riding bicycles in a community near Sault Ste. Marie were recently attacked by two dogs.
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.
March in downtown St. John's honours first female Mounties
Celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of Troop 17 — the first class of women recruits on the national police force — the RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador led a ceremonial march through a small part of downtown St. John’s on Tuesday afternoon.
Newfoundland man charged twice for drunk driving overnight in St. John's
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a 23-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving on two separate occasions overnight.