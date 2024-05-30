Politics

    • Melanie Joly 'forward-leaning' in debate on Ukraine using NATO arms inside Russia

    Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, left, and Sweden's counterpart Tobias Billström hold a joint news conference on, among other things, the security situation, current NATO issues, and Sweden and Canada's bilateral relationship, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 29, 2024. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP) Canada's Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, left, and Sweden's counterpart Tobias Billström hold a joint news conference on, among other things, the security situation, current NATO issues, and Sweden and Canada's bilateral relationship, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 29, 2024. (Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency via AP)
    OTTAWA -

    Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is suggesting Canada would support a policy of allowing Ukraine to use NATO-provided arms inside Russia.

    Joly says Canada is "forward-leaning on this question," amid a debate about how much autonomy Ukraine should have in using donated weapons.

    The United States and Germany have at various points warned about the risk of escalating the situation, as they try to avoid a direct war with Russia.

    France and countries bordering Russia in the Baltics have generally supported the use of donated arms to strike military targets in Russia.

    Joly is meeting with foreign ministers in Europe ahead of the NATO leaders' summit in July.

    A senior Canadian official told the Senate this week that the types of equipment Canada has provided are generally only needed on the front lines inside Ukraine.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

