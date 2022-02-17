NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen had a heated debate in the House of Commons on Thursday over the trucker convoy protests and the Emergencies Act.

Singh said the protesters were "brazenly" trying to overthrow the government, while accusing the Conservative Party for "endorsing" the protesters.

Bergen responded by accusing some NDP MPs of attending "pro-communist" marches and said that history will reflect that Conservative MPs "stood up" for Canadians.

