According to Speaker Anthony Rota, as of the day the 44th Parliament kicks off, anyone looking to enter the House of Commons precinct will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“This requirement will apply to any person who wishes to enter the House of Commons Precinct, including members and their staff, political research office employees, administration employees, members of the parliamentary press gallery, parliamentary business visitors, contractors and consultants,” reads a statement issued after a two-hour closed door meeting on Tuesday.

