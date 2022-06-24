Trudeau says overturning of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. is 'horrific'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the news out of the United States that the country's Supreme Court has voted to end constitutional protections for abortion is "horrific."

In a series of comments posted to Twitter on Friday, Trudeau said he "can't imagine the fear and anger" Americans are experiencing right now.

"My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion," Trudeau tweeted.

"No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body. I want women in Canada to know that we will always stand up for your right to choose," he continued in a second tweet.

The U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion after nearly 50 years on Friday, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in multiple states.

The ruling comes more than a month after the leak of a draft opinion that indicated the court was prepared to do so, bringing renewed attention to abortion rights on both sides of the border.

Following the leak, the Liberal government announced in early May it plans to spend $3.5 million to improve abortion access in Canada.

The Liberals also promised last fall to bring in new regulations solidifying abortion access as a requirement for federal funding under the Canada Health Act.

However, Trudeau previously raised the spectre of enshrining abortion rights in legislation instead, making it more challenging for future governments to change such rights.

With files from The Associated Press and The Canadian Press