U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.
It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favoured preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.
Alito, in the final opinion issued Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, were wrong the day they were decided and must be overturned.
"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled. The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote.
Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, Alito wrote.
Joining Alito were Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three justices are Trump appointees. Thomas first voted to overrule Roe 30 years ago.
Chief Justice John Roberts would have stopped short of ending the abortion right, noting that he would have upheld the Mississippi law at the heart of the case, a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, and said no more.
Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan -- the diminished liberal wing of the court -- were in dissent.
"With sorrow -- for this Court, but more, for the many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection -- we dissent," they wrote.
The ruling is expected to disproportionately affect minority women who already face limited access to health care, according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press.
Thirteen states, mainly in the South and Midwest, already have laws on the books that ban abortion in the event Roe is overturned. Another half-dozen states have near-total bans or prohibitions after 6 weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.
In roughly a half-dozen other states, the fight will be over dormant abortion bans that were enacted before Roe was decided in 1973 or new proposals to sharply limit when abortions can be performed, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.
More than 90% of abortions take place in the first 13 weeks of pregnancy, and more than half are now done with pills, not surgery, according to data compiled by Guttmacher.
The decision came against a backdrop of public opinion surveys that find a majority of Americans oppose overturning Roe and handing the question of whether to permit abortion entirely to the states. Polls conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and others also have consistently shown about 1 in 10 Americans want abortion to be illegal in all cases. A majority are in favour of abortion being legal in all or most circumstances, but polls indicate many also support restrictions especially later in pregnancy.
The Biden administration and other defenders of abortion rights have warned that a decision overturning Roe also would threaten other high court decisions in favor of gay rights and even potentially, contraception.
The liberal justices made the same point in their joint dissent: The majority "eliminates a 50-year-old constitutional right that safeguards women's freedom and equal station. It breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law. In doing all of that, it places in jeopardy other rights, from contraception to same-sex intimacy and marriage. And finally, it undermines the Court's legitimacy."
But Alito contended that his analysis addresses abortion only. "Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion," he wrote.
Whatever the intentions of the person who leaked Alito's draft opinion, the conservatives held firm in overturning Roe and Casey.
In his draft, Alito dismissed the arguments in favour of retaining the two decisions, including that multiple generations of American women have partly relied on the right to abortion to gain economic and political power.
Changing the composition of the court has been central to the anti-abortion side's strategy. Mississippi and its allies made increasingly aggressive arguments as the case developed, and two high-court defenders of abortion rights retired or died. The state initially argued that its law could be upheld without overruling the court's abortion precedents.
Then-Gov. Phil Bryant signed the 15-week measure into law in March 2018, when Justices Anthony Kennedy and Ruth Bader Ginsburg were still members of a five-justice majority that was mainly protective of abortion rights.
By early summer, Kennedy had retired and was replaced by Justice Brett Kavanaugh a few months later. The Mississippi law was blocked in lower federal courts.
But the state always was headed to the nation's highest court. It did not even ask for a hearing before a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which ultimately held the law invalid in December 2019.
By early September 2020, the Supreme Court was ready to consider the state's appeal.
The court scheduled the case for consideration at the justices' private conference on Sept. 29. But in the intervening weeks, Ginsburg died and Barrett was quickly nominated and confirmed without a single Democratic vote.
The stage now was set, although it took the court another half year to agree to hear the case.
By the time Mississippi filed its main written argument with the court in the summer, the thrust of its argument had changed and it was now calling for the wholesale overruling of Roe and Casey.
The first sign that the court might be receptive to wiping away the constitutional right to abortion came in late summer, when the justices divided 5-4 in allowing Texas to enforce a ban on the procedure at roughly six weeks, before some women even know they are pregnant. That dispute turned on the unique structure of the law, including its enforcement by private citizens rather than by state officials, and how it can be challenged in court.
But Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted in a searing dissent for the three liberal justices that their conservative colleagues refused to block "a flagrantly unconstitutional law" that "flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents." Roberts was also among the dissenters.
Then in December, after hearing additional arguments over whether to block the Texas law known as S.B. 8, the court again declined to do so, also by a 5-4 vote. "The clear purpose and actual effect of S. B. 8 has been to nullify this Court's rulings," Roberts wrote, in a partial dissent.
In their Senate hearings, Trump's three high-court picks carefully skirted questions about how they would vote in any cases, including about abortion.
But even as Democrats and abortion rights supporters predicted Kavanaugh and Gorsuch would vote to upend abortion rights if confirmed, the two left at least one Republican senator with a different impression. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine predicted Gorsuch and Kavanaugh wouldn't support overturning the abortion cases, based on private conversations she had with them when they were nominees to the Supreme Court.
Barrett was perhaps the most vocal opponent of abortion in her time as a law professor, before becoming a federal judge in 2017. She was a member of anti-abortion groups at Notre Dame University, where she taught law, and she signed a newspaper ad opposing "abortion on demand" and defending "the right to life from fertilization to natural death." She promised to set aside her personal views when judging cases.
Trump, meanwhile, had predicted as a candidate that whoever he named to the court would "automatically" vote to overrule Roe.
MORE HEALTH NEWS
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
-
-
-
-
COVID-19 COVERAGE
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
The U.S. Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
Almost half of Canadians are doing worse financially than the previous year: survey
As inflation rates soar to the highest they've been in Canada in nearly forty years, nearly half of Canadians say that right now, they're doing worse financially than they were at this time last year.
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-storey oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida, came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives -- one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces 'catastrophe' because of the growing shortage of food around the globe.
Japan says Chinese coast guard ships in longest violation of its territorial waters in a decade
Two Chinese coast guard ships navigated Japan's territorial waters near a chain of disputed islands for more than 64 hours this week, Japanese authorities said Friday -- the longest incursion of its kind in a decade.
YouTube could manipulate algorithm under streaming bill: CRTC chair
The chairman of Canada's broadcast regulator says it might ask platforms such as YouTube to 'manipulate' their algorithms to make Canadian music easier to find, under powers in the proposed online streaming bill.
Meet the giant Shediac lobster's new keeper, artist Jared Betts
Artist Jared Betts is putting his talents and his passions to use in Shediac, N.B., as the newest keeper of the town's giant lobster statue.
Owners of Jumbo Floating Restaurant backtrack on sinking claims as authorities investigate
The owners of an iconic Hong Kong floating restaurant that made headlines around the world after reports emerged it had sunk at sea, appeared Thursday to walk-back earlier claims it was beyond salvageable, insisting the vessel 'was still in the waters' near the Paracel Islands, as calls grow for a full investigation into the incident.
Canada
-
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Doug Ford to announce new cabinet ministers in Ontario
Premier Doug Ford will soon announce his new cabinet ministers as the 43rd Parliament of Ontario is sworn in.
-
'How are people surviving?': Gas spike detrimental for rural mail carriers, residents
A mail carrier says her out-of-pocket costs for delivering packages along her rural route have doubled because of the steep hike in gas prices and cost of living being experienced by many Canadians.
-
'It shouldn't be a political platform': Families of N.S. shooting victims 'troubled' by inquiry revelation
Relatives of those murdered in the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia have added their voices to those already raised to a fever-pitch in Ottawa.
-
Justin 'Jayne' Conroy, well-known Overwatch coach, found safe after being reported missing
Police confirm a missing Airdrie man has been located and is safe in a case that captured the attention of the global Overwatch gaming community.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
World
-
A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse
A year ago in the middle of the night, a 12-storey oceanfront condo building in Surfside, Florida, came down with a thunderous roar, leaving a giant pile of rubble and claiming 98 lives -- one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history.
-
Ukrainian army to leave battered city to avoid encirclement
After weeks of ferocious fighting, Ukrainian forces will retreat from a besieged city in the country's east to avoid encirclement, a regional governor said Friday.
-
Aftershock in Afghanistan as quake toll rises to 1,150 dead
An aftershock took more lives Friday and threatened to pile even more misery on an area of eastern Afghanistan reeling from a powerful earthquake that state media said killed 1,150 people this week.
-
-
German lawmakers vote to end ban on 'advertising' abortions
German lawmakers voted Friday to end the country's ban on advertising abortions, which has in the past led to doctors being prosecuted for providing information about the procedure to potential patients.
-
UN chief warns of 'catastrophe' from global food shortage
The head of the United Nations warned Friday that the world faces 'catastrophe' because of the growing shortage of food around the globe.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald speaks out on suspension
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief RoseAnne Archibald is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview on CTV News Channel's Power Play following her suspension by the organization.
-
House of Commons adjourns for the summer after voting to keep hybrid sittings
Members of Parliament wrapped up their work in the House of Commons for the season and departed for their ridings on Thursday afternoon after Liberal, NDP and Green MPs voted to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023. While MPs wished each other well, the adjournment of the spring sitting comes after weeks of heightened tensions in the House of Commons.
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Health
-
New digital platform aims to accelerate research on brain disorders
The Ontario Brain Institute is playing a key role in open science and brain health research with the release of new clinical data that will help scientists around the world advance investigations into pediatric neurological conditions.
-
How abortion became a divisive issue in U.S. politics
Since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the issue has become one of the defining fault lines in U.S. politics, with Democratic politicians firmly supporting abortion rights and Republican lawmakers lining up in opposition.
-
Trump's justices decisive in long campaign to overturn Roe v. Wade
Seventeen months after leaving office, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivered on a campaign promise when the conservative U.S. Supreme Court majority he cemented overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Sci-Tech
-
Florida team hauls in nearly 5-metre, 100-kilogram Burmese python
A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
-
Microsoft: Russian cyber spying targets 42 Ukraine allies
Coinciding with unrelenting cyberattacks against Ukraine, state-backed Russian hackers have engaged in "strategic espionage" against governments, think tanks, businesses and aid groups in 42 countries supporting Kyiv, Microsoft said in a report Wednesday.
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
Entertainment
-
Naomi Osaka, LeBron James team up for entertainment venture
Tennis star Osaka and her agent and business partner, Stuart Duguid, are forming a media company called Hana Kuma in partnership with The SpringHill Company, which was created by NBA star James and Maverick Carter.
-
Prosecutors seek 15 years for former 'Cheer' star Harris
A prosecutor has asked a federal judge to sentence Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series 'Cheer,' to 15 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.
-
'The Umbrella Academy' ties Elliot Page's journey into third season
In the most newsworthy aspect of 'The Umbrella Academy's' third season, the Netflix series incorporates Elliot Page's transitioning into the story, a moment that's addressed sensitively and relatively early.
Business
-
Number of job vacancies grows in April to just over one million
Statistics Canada says the number of job vacancies at the beginning of April hit just over one million, up more than 40 per cent compared with a year earlier.
-
Labour shortage: Food, hotel industries continue to be hardest hit by lack of workers
Despite record low levels of unemployment, many sectors are suffering from labour shortages in the second quarter with restaurants and hotels continuing to be amongst the worst hit, a new Statistics Canada survey finds.
-
Asian shares gain as investors shrug off downbeat data
Shares were higher in Asia on Friday, despite data suggesting economies are slowing. The advance tracked gains on Wall Street, where the market is headed for its first weekly gain after three weeks of punishing losses.
Lifestyle
-
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
-
Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show
A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom's most coveted best in show prize.
-
Sports
-
Former CFL wide receiver to be sentenced for 2009 murder of ex-girlfriend
A former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend is expected to be sentenced in B.C. Supreme Court today.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps heading to Canadian Championship final
The Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket to the Canadian Championship final Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over York United.
-
Hockey Canada says it needs to 'do more' to foster a safe culture in the sport
Hockey Canada says it needs to "do more" when it comes to fostering a safe culture in the sport.
Autos
-
Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach
Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker's ambitions to roll out electric cars.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
-
Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall
Two people involved in testing for the electric car brand NIO died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a Shanghai parking structure, the company said Friday.