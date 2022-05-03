Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years

The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.

Opinion

ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS

A Politics Newsletter

Sign up for a twice-weekly update from our Ottawa bureau on news from Parliament Hill.

Power Play

Evan Solomon talks to people and players who dominate the political scene

A Podcast About Polling

CTVNews.ca's Michael Stittle and Nanos Research's Nik Nanos delve into the opinions of Canadians

Question Period

Evan Solomon hosts Canada's top weekly Sunday morning political program

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Settled debate or not? Canadian politicians weigh in on U.S. Supreme Court abortion rights leak

The stunning leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on abortion rights seized political attention in Ottawa on Tuesday, with parties' responses highlighting the continued differing views in Canada on the issue. While the Conservative caucus were told to not comment, other parties were quick to indicate the importance of upholding Canadians' abortion rights.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe v. Wade draft, warns other rights at risk

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted a 'radical' Supreme Court draft opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. He warned that other privacy rights including same-sex marriage and birth control are at risk if the justices follow through on the draft that the court emphasized was not final.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre

Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social