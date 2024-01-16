Trudeau minister tries to distance feds from Chretien-era effort to soften UN's Indigenous language

OTTAWA -

The current federal Liberal government is trying to distance itself from the one that reportedly conspired with Australia to weaken United Nations language on Indigenous Peoples in the early 2000s.

Newly released Australian cabinet documents from 2003 show the two countries worked together on putting forward a softer version of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The declaration spells out Indigenous rights, including self-determination, language and cultural preservation, prohibits forced removal from lands or territories and requires states to consult with Indigenous Peoples.

The idea of a more state-friendly version originated with Jean Chretien's Liberal government, the documents say, and was backed by Australia at the time.

Every Liberal government is different, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu told The Canadian Press, adding that every act of colonization and undermining Indigenous rights leaves a "stain" on the country.

"Indigenous, First Nations people deserve so much more than that, and that's what we are trying to do as a Liberal government," Hajdu said.

The documents, first disclosed by the Guardian newspaper, show the two governments worked in secret to weaken the declaration, while acknowledging their efforts would face stringent Indigenous opposition.

"Our approach has been to only discuss the alternative text with those key states that appear to share our views and concerns," the document reads.

"Australia and Canada have approached the United States, New Zealand and Norway to invite them to participate in the Australia-Canada negotiations."

The United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was amended before it was adopted by the UN in 2007 --with Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States being the only countries to vote against it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 to bring the declaration into law, something Hajdu pointed out Tuesday after an announcement on the Eden Valley Reserve southwest of Calgary.

"We've taken a long leap away from those early thoughts of elected leaders of all stripes who looked to undermine and weaken Indigenous rights in this country."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.

With files from Bill Graveland in Calgary