    • Conservatives continue to out-fundraise all other federal parties

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    The Opposition Conservatives continue to out-fundraise other federal parties, bringing in millions more than all the others combined in the first three months of the year.

    The Tories raised nearly $10.7 million from more than 51,000 contributors between January and March.

    That's more than three times as good as the Liberals, who got $3.1 million from more than 27,600 donors.

    For the New Democrats, the fundraising haul was just $1.3 million from more than 14,600 contributors.

    The Bloc Quebecois raised a little more than $342,000 and for the Green Party, it was a little more than $400,000.

    The People's Party of Canada received some $240,000.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.

