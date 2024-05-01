Conservatives continue to out-fundraise all other federal parties

OTTAWA -

The Opposition Conservatives continue to out-fundraise other federal parties, bringing in millions more than all the others combined in the first three months of the year.

The Tories raised nearly $10.7 million from more than 51,000 contributors between January and March.

That's more than three times as good as the Liberals, who got $3.1 million from more than 27,600 donors.

For the New Democrats, the fundraising haul was just $1.3 million from more than 14,600 contributors.

The Bloc Quebecois raised a little more than $342,000 and for the Green Party, it was a little more than $400,000.

The People's Party of Canada received some $240,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2024.