As the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa drags into its second week, and blockades continue at key border crossings in Ontario and Alberta, federal officials are calling on all those involved to recognize the damage they are doing to Canadians and the economy.

“I want to be clear, those participating in the convoy are hurting Canadians. They pose serious dangers for the economy, and they are breaking the law, and no one is above the law,” said Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino on Wednesday during an update on federal response efforts.

Facing calls to provide additional resources to resolve the ongoing blockades, the federal government has vowed broadly to offer assistance, but continues to point to the independence of the local law enforcement agencies who have jurisdiction.

“Whatever the frustrations, disagreements, any of those who are participating in the convoy may have with the government's strategy, not only the federal government, but the provincial government and other governments… with the strategy out of the pandemic, none of that justifies breaking the law,” said Mendicino.

In Ottawa, the city remains in a state of emergency as the trucker convoy protesters continue to occupy key roadways and other city land demanding the country be freed of COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, while musing about undemocratic ways to replace the federal government.

City police have been trying to cut off the fuel supply to the truckers, and have issued a new warning about the degree to which their continued presence in the downtown core is against the law. The remaining crowd has been described by police as “highly determined and volatile,” and have attempted to subvert police efforts.

During a federal update on response efforts to the ongoing convoy demonstrations, ministers said that they have been having daily meetings of their “trilateral table” focused on the situation in the nation’s capital since it was struck on Monday, though the Ontario government just agreed to join these talks on Wednesday.

Officials committed to do what they can to provide police the resources and tools needed, but offered no concrete response to the city’s outstanding request for 1,800 more police officers and other personnel, other than saying generally they will provide all of the help needed.

“We are working through the details of their [the City of Ottawa’s] operational plan,” Mendicino said. “We have started to see a restoration of life that looks somewhat more normal in Ottawa, and that has been done again with the cooperation of law enforcement. We're seeing more tickets issued, ongoing criminal investigations, we're seeing structures come down. It does look quieter and calmer,” said Mendicino.

In Windsor, Ont. truckers have blocked traffic on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit, prompting the Canada Border Services Agency to describe it as “temporarily closed.” Federal authorities warned Wednesday that if the situation persists it will have a serious economic and supply chain impact, given the bridge is a “vital artery” to the country.

Reacting to this situation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was “very preoccupied” by the blockade and is working with the local and provincial governments to put an end to the demonstration.

“To be honest, I find it ironic that the same people who were trying to sell Canadians fake stories about empty shelves are now the ones causing these shelves to go empty,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, referring to the early concerns pushed by those opposed to the federal cross-border trucker vaccine mandate that sparked the current movement.

In Alberta, the number of trucks and other heavy farm equipment near the Coutts, Alta., border crossing continues to grow and disrupt traffic. Despite that province lifting most COVID-19 restrictions, participants are refusing to move, and the RCMP on the ground have described the situation as “unsafe.”

“All Canadians will be hurt by the actions of these few… Open those roads, open those bridges. Let people go back to their lives,” Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Wednesday.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, convoy organizers said that participants on the ground are pleased with the pressure they've put on politicians, describled morale as "upbeat," and are showing no signs of packing up.

REACTION FROM THE HILL

In addition to the government, NDP MPs as well as some Conservatives MPs are imploring the protesters to pack up and go home, saying they have made themselves heard and it’s time for the truckers to get back to work.

However, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen continues to take the protesters' calls for COVID-19 measures to end into the House of Commons, suggesting the prime minister – who just recently left isolation for COVID-19 – wants to live in “a permanent pandemic.”

“Many of the reasons previously used to keep Canadians under restrictions are vanishing before our eyes. Other countries are opening up, provinces are opening up, as he just said 90 per cent of Canadians have the vaccine. The prime minister needs to put his ego aside, he needs to do what's right for the country, he needs to end the mandates,” Bergen said to Trudeau during question period.

While the interim leader did not speak with reporters about the Ambassador Bridge situation, Conservative MP and transport critic Melissa Lantsman said they she thinks the blockade at the bridge needs to move.

“That’s illegal, whether it’s on a bridge, whether it’s on a pipeline, whether it’s on a highway, we can’t have them blocking critical infrastructure,” she said. “That said, this is a matter for law authorities. Governments don’t tell them what to do, but I think we need a plan from the prime minister on how to end this.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also questioned Trudeau about the plan to resolve the bridge impasse.

“Right now because of the convoy protests, truckers are being blocked and it's severely impacting Windsor and the the surrounding region. What is the prime minister doing to end that shutdown and open up the border for the truckers to get back home and deliver the goods?” he asked.

Federal New Democrats also continue to call for a more close examination of who is funding these convoy efforts, wanting to dig deeply into the financing and potential foreign interference at play.