As the “Freedom Convoy” protest in Ottawa drags into its second week, police say the “volatile” situation and stretched resources are hampering their enforcement tactics.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, convoy organizers Tamara Lich and BJ Dichter alongside their legal counsel Keith Wilson provided an update on the demonstration. CTV News was not invited to attend and was turned away at the door, however the press conference was monitored via social media.

Dichter, who described himself as vice-president of the Freedom Convoy, said that “morale on the ground” in Ottawa has not changed and the truckers encamped are “upbeat.”

“People are happy, seeing the results of change…we know it all has something to do with truckers,” he said, referring to the recent decisions of Alberta and Saskatchewan to lift some COVID-19 related restrictions.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Dichter spoke directly to members of the Liberal caucus, referencing Trudeau's blackface scandal and asking “is this what you signed up for, did you sign up to be an embarrassment to the whole world?”

Lawyer Keith Wilson provided details to what he said transpired inside Monday's court hearing regarding the injunction to stop the incessant honking.

Wilson claimed that the truckers had agreed to stop using their horns as an “olive branch” to Ottawa residents prior to the injunction being granted and did so because “it was time to stop using the horns,” attributing the decision to their goodwill instead of the threat of legal enforcement.

Dichter then spoke out about the fundraising platform GoFundMe, which removed the convoy’s fundraiser after it raised more than $10 million for violating their terms of service. He categorized this as theft.

“GoFundMe stole our money, sorry, your money,” Dichter said, adding a “God bless” to U.S. Republican politicians Ted Cruz and Ron DeSantis for allegedly putting pressure on the platform.

Dichter claimed that all press and coverage about the convoy that is negative is being funneled into a central database and that further donations to the convoy, especially in bitcoin, will be used as a “war chest” to be used by the organizers to get “very aggressive” with the media and individuals they deem as attacking or smearing them.

OTTAWA REMAINS UNDER STATE OF EMERGENCY

The Ottawa Police Service estimated Tuesday that approximately 500 trucks and personal vehicles remained in the “red zone,” or downtown core of the city, making parts of the capital inaccessible.

Deputy Chief Steve Bell described the remaining protesters as “highly determined and volatile,” and said they have attempted to subvert police efforts.

Bell also said police intelligence had determined that nearly 25 per cent of the trucks encamped on Ottawa streets have children living in them who “could be at risk in a police operation.”

He said Tuesday that police were working with the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the kids have access to proper sanitation and are safeguarded from concerns over noise, fumes and cold weather, but there are no plans to remove the children from the trucks.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Children’s Aid Society of Ottawa (CASO) said the organization will work closely with Ottawa police to monitor the demonstration and will respond to any concerns.

“There have been ongoing reports to CASO regarding child welfare concerns amid the Ottawa protests,” the statement reads. “CASO considers all information received from the public to determine the best response.”

The City of Ottawa is also increasing the fines for idling, noise and open fires in relation to the truckers in the “red zone” of the protest in the downtown core to $1,000 each. They were previously $100, $495 and $100 respectively.

Bell said Tuesday that police have made 22 arrests, issued more than 1,300 tickets and have 79 ongoing criminal investigations, adding that officers have seized fuel and cut off financial and logistical support to the occupation.

Despite police efforts, protesters have been seen openly carrying fuel into the downtown core to refuel their trucks and vehicles without being stopped or their fuel seized. Some protesters have been seen drinking water out of jerry cans in a snub to officers’ orders.

The city has asked the federal government and the province for 1,800 more police officers and other personnel to support its efforts to end the blockade as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, there had been no confirmation from either level of government if and when these reinforcements will be provided.

At an Ottawa city council meeting Tuesday, city manager Steve Kanellakos said that tow truck companies are unwilling to move the trucks camped out on the streets as they represent a large portion of their business.

Leader of the People’s Party of Canada Maxime Bernier, who has been a staunch supporter of the protests, is slated to speak Wednesday afternoon with two of the doctors in the convoy, one of whom has said that COVID-19 is a hoax, alongside independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier and Pastor Henry Hildebrant, who may provide an update on the protest.

Another press conference held by convoy organizer BJ Dichter is scheduled for Wednesday to address the new fundraising platforms being used by the group, including bitcoin wallets.

BLOCKADES AT BORDERS CONTINUE

The main convoy protest has been centred in Ottawa, but across the country other demonstrations have taken place in solidarity with the “Freedom Convoy.”

On Monday, protesters blocked two of the three lanes on the Canadian side of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., which connects Canada to the U.S. through Detroit.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk spoke to reporters on his way in to the Liberal caucus meeting in West Block Wednesday morning about the blockade.

“I can tell you that these protesters blockading the Ambassador Bridge –$400 million worth of goods crossing it every day— is tantamount to standing on the windpipe of our community. We're talking jobs lost, we're talking plants closed, we're talking produce from farmers that can't get to market,” he said. “The protesters need to go home.”

“Right now our focus is on supporting the police of jurisdiction, which is the Windsor Police forces, who have done an admirable job… But we need to see the protest end. This is having an incredibly negative impact in our community.”

Speaking to reporters in the West Block on Wednesday, Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman commented on the blockade and demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge.

“Look, they need to move from the blockades, that’s illegal whether it’s on a bridge, whether it’s on a pipeline, whether it’s on a highway, we can’t have them blocking critical infrastructure,” she said. “That said, this is a matter for law authorities. Governments don’t tell them what to do but I think we need a plan from the prime minister on how to end this.”

Flavio Volpe, the president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association, said on CTV News Channel Wednesday that the longer the blockade continues at the Ambassador Bridge, more of the thousands of Canadian automotive workers will be on temporary layoff.

“They’re also blocking goods coming from the other side, and it’s going to have the same effect in Michigan, and people are furious,” he said. “Regular working people, working truckers, thousands of them will have to reroute or cancel their shifts today and are wondering what is the actual point these people are trying to make?”

“If you’re looking to espouse [and get] people to join your cause, first of all – articulate your cause,” Volpe said. “Try not to make them stay home from work unpaid – that’s step one in not losing the plot.”

Volpe said that the demonstrators’ rights to protest should not supersede others’ rights to make a living.

The blockade at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing continues to remain in place, with RCMP Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki telling reporters at a briefing Tuesday that only 50 vehicles remain, down from as many as 250 during the height of the protest.