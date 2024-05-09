Autos

    • The Chevy Malibu, the brand's last sedan, will end production

    Unsold 2020 Malibu sedans sit at a Chevrolet dealership late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Englewood, Colorado. (David Zalubowski / AP via CNN Newsource) Unsold 2020 Malibu sedans sit at a Chevrolet dealership late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Englewood, Colorado. (David Zalubowski / AP via CNN Newsource)
    The Chevrolet Malibu, the last sedan still sold by General Motors’ biggest selling brand, will end production this year, the company announced.

    Malibu production will end in November as the factory that builds it, the Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas City, Kansas, is reconfigured to build a new generation of the Chevrolet Bolt EV.

    With the Malibu’s demise, General Motors’ mainstream Chevrolet brand will sell only trucks, SUVs, and the Corvette, a two-seat sports car, in the United States.

    Chevy’s close competitor, Ford, made a similar move years ago when it stopped selling the Taurus and Fusion sedans, leaving the two-door Mustang as the only traditional car in its line-up. Chevrolet stopped making its Mustang competitor, the Camaro, last year.

    Traditional cars – vehicles that are not SUVs, trucks or vans – make up less than 20 per cent of U.S. auto sales, according to Cox Automotive. The last generation of the Malibu was first introduced in 2016, making it much older than competitors such as the relatively popular Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. A new version of the Camry, now available only as a hybrid, just went into production. Still, GM sold more than 130,000 Malibus last year, a 13 per cent increase from the year before.

    The Malibu was introduced back in the 1960s as a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Chevelle, called the Chevelle Malibu. By the 1970s, it had become its own distinct model. The Malibu model line ended production in 1983 but was brought back again in 1997, and has been in production since then.

