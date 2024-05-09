Politics

    • 'We can and we must do better': First ever Air Accessibility Summit hits Ottawa

    Share

    Passengers mistreated by Canadian airlines will have the national stage today when federal ministers, airline executives and accessibility advocates gather at the first ever Canadian Air Accessibility Summit.

    “We can’t treat a wheelchair like luggage. It simply isn’t luggage. That is why we are here today,” said Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez in his opening remarks on Thursday morning.

    Rodriguez and Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera are co-hosting the Ottawa summit.

    “We know that the instances we do hear about only represent a small number of the instances that do occur,” Khera said. “We can and we must do better.”

    In recent months, stories of passengers whose wheelchairs have been broken while flying, and passengers who were left behind or forced to deplane without assitance have made news headlines.

    The stories prompted a parliamentary committee to launch a study on accessibility in the airline industry, with executives brought before committee.

    “We know that a more accessible Canada is a more prosperous Canada,” Khera said to close out her opening remarks.

    The government says the event will focus on:

    • discussing issues currently facing passengers with disabilities;
    • working to identify potential solutions and action plans to address ongoing issues; and
    • reporting on progress made since the coming into force of the Accessible Canada Act in 2019, and the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations in 2022.

    More to come

    IN DEPTH

    Opinion

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News