'We can and we must do better': First ever Air Accessibility Summit hits Ottawa

Passengers mistreated by Canadian airlines will have the national stage today when federal ministers, airline executives and accessibility advocates gather at the first ever Canadian Air Accessibility Summit.

“We can’t treat a wheelchair like luggage. It simply isn’t luggage. That is why we are here today,” said Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez in his opening remarks on Thursday morning.

Rodriguez and Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities Kamal Khera are co-hosting the Ottawa summit.

“We know that the instances we do hear about only represent a small number of the instances that do occur,” Khera said. “We can and we must do better.”

In recent months, stories of passengers whose wheelchairs have been broken while flying, and passengers who were left behind or forced to deplane without assitance have made news headlines.

The stories prompted a parliamentary committee to launch a study on accessibility in the airline industry, with executives brought before committee.

“We know that a more accessible Canada is a more prosperous Canada,” Khera said to close out her opening remarks.

The government says the event will focus on:

discussing issues currently facing passengers with disabilities;

working to identify potential solutions and action plans to address ongoing issues; and

reporting on progress made since the coming into force of the Accessible Canada Act in 2019, and the Accessible Transportation for Persons with Disabilities Regulations in 2022.

More to come