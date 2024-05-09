Entertainment

    • Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together

    Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents.

    The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber’s growing belly.

    This will be the first child for the couple, who have been married for six years.

    In 2018, Justin Bieber announced on his Instagram page that the pair had become engaged, writing, “Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly.”

    “You are the love of my life,” he added at the time. “I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

    Just a few months after announcing their engagement, the couple secretly tied the knot at a New York courthouse.

    In 2019, they wed again in a lavish ceremony with family and friends at a luxury resort in Bluffton, South Carolina.

    “He’s an incredible, amazing man, and such a good partner to go through life with,” Hailey Bieber told Elle in a 2020 interview.

    “There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him,” she added. “So I’m lucky.”

