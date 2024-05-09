Health

    • Whooping cough outbreak declared in eastern Newfoundland

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.

    The province's health authority says 42 cases have been reported in the region since February, mostly affecting children.

    However, officials say in a news release today that cases have been reported in patients ranging in age from two months to 89 years.

    The release describes the outbreak as an "evolving situation," and says public health officials are monitoring it closely.

    The health authority opened an appointment-only testing clinic in St. John's today for those experiencing symptoms and those who have been in contact with someone with a confirmed infection.

    The province's chief medical officer of health says there have been 50 cases confirmed across the province this year, and she issued a news release urging residents to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

    Officials say whooping cough is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be prevented through routine childhood vaccinations and treated with antibiotics.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.

