Health minister committed to fixing dental-care double standard: hygienists
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
Reimbursement rates vary from province to province, but the newly launched program pays significantly less for a cleaning that happens at a private hygiene clinic.
Now that the program has launched, the Canadian Dental Hygienists Association is raising its concerns about the plan with new urgency.
"I’m concerned about that too," Health Minister Mark Holland said Tuesday. "I haven’t been convinced by the rationale defending it."
The uneven treatment was copied over from a federal benefit program for First Nations and Inuit, Holland said.
The fee guides for the new federal dental plan closely mirror those for the long-standing program for Indigenous Peoples.
Holland said he is looking into it, and the CEO of the hygienists' association says the minister has committed to make a change.
"He has assured us, and his office has assured us, that they will be looking at implementing pay parity," said CEO Ondina Love.
"We haven't been given a timeline."
Independent hygienists are being paid less in the meantime.
On average, they are reimbursed 15 per cent less than dentists' offices for the same services, Love said.
Holland said he wants to be able to give hygienists more certainty "very soon."
Their work it integral to the success of the program, particularly in rural and remote areas of the country, he said.
"Even as we’re seeing huge numbers of dentists join this plan, which is so exciting, there are a lot of communities where they just don’t have enough folks, so oral hygienists are going to be a big part of that solution," Holland said.
The dental program began accepting claims earlier this month, and 25,000 seniors have received care under the program so far.
The program is a key pillar of the Liberals' political pact with the NDP, and is expected to eventually offer government-sponsored coverage to all uninsured families with an annual income under $90,000 per year.
The government has gradually expanded eligibility to enrol in the program since late 2023.
It’s expected to cost $13 billion over five years and eventually benefit nearly nine million Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
'Democracy requires constant vigilance' Trudeau testifies at inquiry into foreign election interference in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testified Wednesday before the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes, following a day of testimony from top cabinet ministers about allegations of meddling in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. Recap all the prime minister had to say.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Gusher of Liberal spending won't put out the fire in this dumpster
A Hail Mary rehash of the greatest hits from the Trudeau government’s three-week travelling pony-show, the 2024 federal budget takes aim at reversing the party’s popularity plunge in the under-40 set, writes political columnist Don Martin. But will it work before the next election?
opinion Don Martin: The doctor Trudeau dumped has a prescription for better health care
Political columnist Don Martin sat down with former federal health minister Jane Philpott, who's on a crusade to help fix Canada's broken health care system, and who declined to take any shots at the prime minister who dumped her from caucus.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A step forward': New screening criteria for sperm donors takes effect
Canadians looking to grow their families with the assistance of sperm or egg donations should soon have more options for donors as the federal health agency does away with longstanding restrictions criticized as discriminatory.
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, pleads guilty in sports betting case
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud Wednesday in a sports betting case where prosecutors allege he stole US$16 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts.
Steve Albini, legendary producer for Nirvana, the Pixies and an alternative rock pioneer, dies at 61
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
Pfizer agrees to settle more than 10K lawsuits over Zantac cancer risk: Bloomberg News
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
U.S. presidential candidate RFK Jr. had a brain worm, has recovered, campaign says
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite in his head more than a decade ago, but has fully recovered, his campaign said, after the New York Times reported about the ailment.
Watch fighter jet pilots pummel fake enemy ship off coast of Philippines
The United States and Philippines held annual joint-training drills just off the Southeast Asian nation’s western coast on Wednesday. Military forces sunk a 'mock' enemy warship – the BRP Lake Caliraya, which was a decommissioned tanker made in China.
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
Canada
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
-
'A step forward': New screening criteria for sperm donors takes effect
Canadians looking to grow their families with the assistance of sperm or egg donations should soon have more options for donors as the federal health agency does away with longstanding restrictions criticized as discriminatory.
-
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
-
TSB concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
-
London Drugs president apologizes for cyberattack shutdown as investigation continues
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
World
-
U.S. presidential candidate RFK Jr. had a brain worm, has recovered, campaign says
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a parasite in his head more than a decade ago, but has fully recovered, his campaign said, after the New York Times reported about the ailment.
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade fire, Israeli minister warns of 'hot summer' at Lebanon border
Israel carried out heavy airstrikes in south Lebanon and Hezbollah said it had launched explosive drones and rockets at Israeli targets on Wednesday as Israel's defence minister warned of a 'hot summer' in the border region.
-
K-12 school leaders in U.S. reject allegations that they let antisemitism run rampant
Leaders of three large public school systems strongly denied allegations that they let antisemitism run rampant in their schools, telling a congressional panel Wednesday that they are fighting it with education and, when necessary, discipline
-
With inflation soaring, Argentina will start printing 10,000 peso notes
Prices in Argentina have surged so dramatically in recent months that the government has multiplied the size of its biggest bank note in circulation by five — to 10,000 pesos, worth about US$10.
-
A woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend was framed, her attorneys say
A highly anticipated trial began in Massachusetts last week involving a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank.
-
Too much water, and not enough: Brazil's flooded south struggles to access basic goods
The mayor of a major city in southern Brazil on Tuesday pleaded with residents to comply with his water rationing decree, given that some four-fifths of the population is without running water, a week after major flooding that has left at least 90 people dead and more than 130 others missing.
Politics
-
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
-
Health minister committed to fixing dental-care double standard: hygienists
A new national dental-care plan denies independent hygienists equal reimbursement for the same services offered in dentists' offices — and the federal health minister said this week he isn't convinced by the rationale that led to that disparity.
-
Minister said 'hundreds' of Canadians might use Gaza visa. More than 7,500 applied.
An immigration lawyer in Toronto says new figures from the federal government show just how 'grudging' Ottawa's efforts have been to rescue Canadians' family members from the war in the Gaza Strip.
Health
-
What is whooping cough and should Canadians be concerned as Europe declares outbreak?
There is currently a whooping cough epidemic in Europe, with 10 times as many cases compared to the previous two years. While an outbreak has not been declared nationwide in Canada, whooping cough is regularly detected in the country.
-
Pfizer agrees to settle more than 10K lawsuits over Zantac cancer risk: Bloomberg News
Pfizer has agreed to settle more than 10,000 lawsuits about cancer risks related to the now discontinued heartburn drug Zantac, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the deal.
-
New Canadian study could be a lifesaver for thousands suffering from CTE
A first-of-its-kind Canadian research study is working towards a major medical breakthrough for a brain disorder, believed to be caused by repeated head injuries, that can only be detected after death.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple unveils new iPad Pro with 'outrageously powerful' AI-powered chip
Apple is hoping its latest iPad lineup will breathe new life into its sluggish tablet market. In a pre-recorded live streamed event from its Cupertino, California headquarters, the company introduced the latest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets, and an all-new Apple Pencil Pro.
-
This popular cat breed has a much shorter lifespan than others, new research shows
Looking for a new little friend to curl up in your lap and purr contentedly? Before you head to the shelter, take heed – not all cat breeds are in it for the long haul.
-
Scientists are learning the basic building blocks of sperm whale language after years of effort
Scientists studying the sperm whales that live around the Caribbean island of Dominica have described for the first time the basic elements of how they might be talking to each other, in an effort that could one day help better protect them.
Entertainment
-
Steve Albini, legendary producer for Nirvana, the Pixies and an alternative rock pioneer, dies at 61
Steve Albini, an alternative rock pioneer and legendary producer who shaped the musical landscape through his work with Nirvana, the Pixies, PJ Harvey and more, has died. He was 61.
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO Actor Gouchy Boy charged with assaulting Montreal photographer before sentencing on sex assault
A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.
-
Toronto police seek suspect vehicle after security guard shot outside Drake's mansion
Toronto police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate a shooting that seriously injured a security guard outside rapper Drake's mansion.
Business
-
London Drugs president apologizes for cyberattack shutdown as investigation continues
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
-
Air Canada ranks near bottom on customer satisfaction: survey
Air Canada ranks below most other major North American airlines on customer satisfaction, with airfares a particular sore point, according to a new survey.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
Lifestyle
-
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
-
P.E.I. lighthouse, N.B. river spotlighted in Canada Post series
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
-
Retired N.B. teacher keeps bicycle donation program going strong
For the past 12 years, Krista Richard has been delivering bikes to people in the Greater Moncton area free of charge.
Sports
-
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, pleads guilty in sports betting case
The former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty to bank and tax fraud Wednesday in a sports betting case where prosecutors allege he stole US$16 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts.
-
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs to start for Canucks in Game 1 vs. Oilers
Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs will start in net for the Canucks as Vancouver kicks off a second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night.
-
No viewing party for Wednesday's Canucks game, Vancouver mayor announces plans for Sunday
Vancouver won't be hosting a public viewing party for Wednesday night's game, the mayor announced at an early morning news conference.
Autos
-
Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
-
Liberal government not immune from auto thefts: 48 vehicles stolen in recent years
The federal Liberals are trying to crack down on a scourge of auto thefts across the country, even as the government is struggling to keep its own vehicles away from thieves, new data show.
-
Ford to recall some pickup trucks in Canada over tail light failure
Ford is set to recall some pickup trucks in Canada due to potential tail light failure.
Local Spotlight
Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors bet on who will win Round 2 of the playoffs. Here's what's at stake
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
'No other life taken': Mother leads ATV helmet drive to honour daughter's legacy
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
Northern Ont. woman makes 'eggstraordinary' find
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
P.E.I. lighthouse, N.B. river spotlighted in Canada Post series
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
'It looked so legit': Ontario man pays $7,700 for luxury villa found on Booking.com, but the listing was fake
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
Investigating the tale of Winnipeg's long-running mystery bookstore
Whether passionate about Poirot or hungry for Holmes, Winnipeg mystery obsessives have had a local haunt for over 30 years in which to search out their latest page-turners.
'Love has no boundaries': Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
Twin Alberta Ballet dancers retire after 15 years with company
Alberta Ballet's double-bill production of 'Der Wolf' and 'The Rite of Spring' marks not only its final show of the season, but the last production for twin sisters Alexandra and Jennifer Gibson.
Video shows gaggle of geese stopping traffic on Highway 1 near Vancouver
A mother goose and her goslings caused a bit of a traffic jam on a busy stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near Vancouver Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors bet on who will win Round 2 of the playoffs. Here's what's at stake
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
How the deadly heat dome changed firefighters' jobs in one B.C. city
Firefighters in the B.C. city that saw the highest death rate during the 2021 heat dome will be able to provide more medical intervention during the next mass casualty or extreme weather event.
-
$110 ICBC rebate coming for eligible drivers, no increase to basic insurance until 2026
Millions of eligible B.C. drivers will receive a rebate before the end of July, ICBC's CEO announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Provincial Police arrest 64 suspects in child sexual exploitation investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 suspects are facing a combined 348 charges in connection with a series of child sexual exploitation investigations that spanned the province.
-
Police looking for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman walking her dog in Markham
York Regional Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was walking her dog in Markham last week.
-
These adults born in the '90s partnered with their parents to buy homes in Ontario
An Ontario woman said it would have been impossible to buy a house without her mother – an anecdote that animates the fact that over 17 per cent of Canadian homeowners born in the ‘90s own their property with their parents, according to a new report.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged with sexual assault of Cowboys patron
Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of a woman he met at a downtown club.
-
Calgary tops list of 10 cities Canadians are travelling to for summer 2024
Calgary has nabbed first place on a new list examining the top 10 Canadian cities that people from across the country are looking at travelling to this summer.
-
Nenshi taking heat on labour record from fellow Alberta NDP leadership candidates
Candidates vying to be the next leader of Alberta’s Opposition NDP want answers from presumed front-runner Naheed Nenshi about a five-year-old letter that they say signals he is anti-union.
Ottawa
-
High school student fatally stabbed in Nepean remembered as 'beloved' son
A 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week is being remembered as a "beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend."
-
'Summer of discontent': Federal unions vow to fight new 3-day a week office mandate
Federal unions are launching legal challenges and encouraging public sector workers to file "tens of thousands" of grievances over the new mandate requiring federal workers to return to the office at least three days a week in the fall.
-
Attempted murder charges laid in Overbrook apartment fire
The Ottawa Police Service has laid charges against an Ottawa man, including for attempted murder, in connection with an alleged arson of an Overbrook apartment building last week.
Montreal
-
No more doctor's note: Quebec bill would scrap paperwork for massages, medical equipment
On Wednesday, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced that he will table a bill to cut red tape, so that family doctors can free up an additional 500,000 medical appointments for patients each year by a plan to put an end to require a medical note in order to be reimbursed by an insurance company.
-
WATCH THE VIDEO
WATCH THE VIDEO Actor Gouchy Boy charged with assaulting Montreal photographer before sentencing on sex assault
A Quebec actor known as Gouchy Boy was charged with assaulting a photographer at a Montreal-area courthouse Wednesday minutes before he was sentenced for sexual assault.
-
Drugs, cash and guns seized in Montreal police organized crime raid
Four suspects were arrested, and guns, drugs and cash were seized in a two-day Montreal police organized crime squad operation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta proposes tax exemptions to increase affordable housing as part of Bill 20
The Alberta government announced new initiatives and tools for municipalities to increase the amount of affordable housing available across the province.
-
Vehicle found burning on Anthony Henday Drive east of Edmonton
Police in Strathcona County are looking for information after a vehicle fire on Anthony Henday Drive.
-
Charges pending after man follows student to school: officials
Three Edmonton Catholic schools were put on alert Wednesday morning because a man followed a student into school.
Atlantic
-
Premier Higgs announces new N.B. environment minister
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has named a new minister of environment and climate change nearly three weeks after the previous one resigned from the post over political disagreements.
-
Pilot project for three-wheeled vehicles to start in Nova Scotia soon
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
-
Cape Breton Farmers' Market locked out in dispute with landlord
The Cape Breton Farmers' Market in Sydney is currently closed due to a dispute with the landlord.
Winnipeg
-
'I killed four people': Trial hears video evidence of Jeremy Skibicki at Winnipeg trial
“I killed four people,” alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki told two homicide detectives during a recorded interview played as evidence in his trial Wednesday.
-
Proposed class-action lawsuit launched against Manitoba government for use of solitary confinement in prisons
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the Manitoba government by a previous inmate for the use of solitary confinement, calling the practice, "cruel, inhumane, and degrading treatment."
-
‘We’re giving a chance for nature to come back’: Winnipeg school hosts tree-planting event
A Winnipeg elementary school will be looking a lot greener in the future.
Regina
-
Speed limit to be lowered in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood
The speed limit in Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood will be lowered to 40 kilometres per hour after city council voted in favour of the reduction Wednesday afternoon.
-
Sask. reports over $200,000 worth of ministerial travel in past 6 months, defends need for trade missions
Premier Scott Moe and his team of officials had the largest travel bill for the most recent six month reporting period – earning scorn from the Official Opposition.
-
Moose Jaw man charged with possession of child pornography
A Moose Jaw man has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.
Kitchener
-
64 people charged in Ontario child exploitation investigations
Ontario Provincial Police say 64 people have been arrested and a combined 348 charges have been laid in connection with a series of child exploitation investigations that spanned across the province.
-
80-year-old Woolwich man charged with attempted murder
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested and charged an 80-year-old man with attempted murder.
-
TSB concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
Saskatoon
-
'Written off': Sask. woman says her brother, who had Down syndrome, fell through the cracks
Tara Jo Kadlec has been advocating for better care for her brother Cory for years.
-
Saskatoon court hears 'not guilty' from one of three accused in 2006 homicide
One of three accused in the killing of a Saskatoon man 18 years ago has pleaded not guilty.
-
Blades season ends with heartbreaking game seven overtime loss to Warriors
They call it sudden death overtime for a reason, and game seven of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) east final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors delivered just that.
Northern Ontario
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
-
'Ozempic babies': Reports of surprise pregnancies raise new questions about weight loss drugs
Numerous women have shared stories of 'Ozempic babies' on social media. But the joy some experience in discovering pregnancies may come with anxiety about the unknowns.
-
Ontario man devastated to learn $150,000 line of credit isn't insured after wife dies
An Ontario man found out that a line of credit he thought was insured actually isn't after his wife of 50 years died.
London
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail deliver for about two months.
-
TSB concludes investigation into cause of London, Ont. freight train fire
More than two weeks after a freight train with several railcars ablaze rolled through the heart of the Forest City, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has concluded its investigation.
-
Dozens of suspects, including two from London, charged in sexual abuse investigations in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid hundreds of charges against 64 people, including two from London, in a series of investigations into child sexual abuse.
Barrie
-
Crown seeks 6 years jail time for Barrie woman guilty of impaired driving causing bodily harm
An emotional Cassie Korzenko walked into the Barrie Courthouse Wednesday morning with family members by her side ahead of a sentencing hearing.
-
14-year-old charged after high school lockdown
A 14-year-old from Orillia has been charged with mischief after a threat was made toward an Orillia high school on Wednesday.
-
Young driver accused of speeding 140km/h in posted 60 charged with stunt driving
A young driver faces a stunt driving charge for allegedly speeding 80 kilometres over the posted limit in North Simcoe.
Windsor
-
Death deemed not suspicious after body found near Tecumseh Mall
Windsor police say the death was not suspicious after a body was found near an east Windsor mall.
-
Job fair taking place in Windsor
Employment Options is hosting a job fair in Windsor on Thursday.
-
Shirtless man caught on camera stealing items during home break-in
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a shirtless man was caught on a security camera allegedly breaking into a downtown home and stealing several items.
Vancouver Island
-
$110 ICBC rebate coming for eligible drivers, no increase to basic insurance until 2026
Millions of eligible B.C. drivers will receive a rebate before the end of July, ICBC's CEO announced Wednesday.
-
Victoria cyclist accused of spitting into car surrenders to police
Police in Victoria say a cyclist who allegedly spat into the open window of a passing car last month has surrendered at police headquarters.
-
London Drugs president apologizes for cyberattack shutdown as investigation continues
The head of London Drugs is apologizing to customers after all the retailer's stores in Western Canada were shuttered last month by a cybersecurity breach that remains under investigation.
Kelowna
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
Lethbridge
-
Northbound lane closed along Aquitania Blvd in Lethbridge
A lane closure was announced by the City of Lethbridge Wednesday.
-
Lethbridge police seeking public assistance to locate 31-year-old man
Lethbridge police are asking for public assistance to help them locate a man wanted on a number of outstanding warrants.
-
Heavy rain, strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across southern Alberta
As of Tuesday afternoon, between 21 and 31 millimetres of rain had fallen in the Lethbridge region since Monday evening.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Greater Sudbury Cubs head to national hockey championship
After dealing with the stomach flu and the associated bumps and bruises that accompany a run to a championship, the Greater Sudbury Cubs junior 'A' hockey team is intent on succeeding at the Centennial Cup.
-
Assault conviction upheld for northern Ont. soccer player who punched opponent in the face
A vicious retaliation punch in a soccer game five years ago in the Sault was aggravated assault, an appeals court has confirmed.
-
Seven northern Ont. men busted in huge online child exploitation investigation
A province-wide child sexual abuse investigation by Ontario Provincial Police dubbed Project Aquatic has resulted in hundreds of charges, including seven male suspects from northern Ontario.
N.L.
-
Crown, defence present closing arguments for N.L. lawyer accused of sexual assault
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador latest province to tighten rules on Airbnbs
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
-
Officer convicted of on-duty rape no longer with Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says an officer convicted in 2021 of raping a woman while on duty is no longer with the force.