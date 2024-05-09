Broadcaster and commentator Rex Murphy dead at 77: National Post

From outer space? Sask. farmers baffled after discovering strange wreckage in field
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
The newspaper, where he worked as a columnist, says in an obituary on its website that Murphy died at age 77 following a battle with cancer.
He was born outside of St. John's, N.L., and graduated from Memorial University before attending Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.
Murphy hosted CBC Radio's "Cross Country Checkup" for more than two decades, before retiring from the role in 2015.
Later in life, he became a loud detractor of the federal Liberal party and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.
He was also an outspoken opponent of "wokeism," progressive ideology sensitive to systemic inequities, and argued in his column that conservative voices like his were being pushed to the margins.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2024.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
The National Post is reporting that Rex Murphy, the pundit and columnist who hosted a national call-in radio show for decades, has died.
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
Careful attention to government statements and legislation is required to get a handle on the level of risk British Columbians’ information is under, as investigators probe multiple breaches under a continued barrage of attacks.
After a BC Conservative MLA came under fire for saying motherhood begins at conception, the party's leader says he "will not reopen the abortion debate."
A 35,000 ton cruise ship that been that’s been converted into temporary accommodation for LNG workers at great expense remains anchored in Vancouver’s harbour.
Another suspect is in custody in connection with the gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport last year, police say.
A Toronto man who assaulted and killed an 'exceptional' CBC journalist has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.
The group hiked and biked up Moose Mountain to protest in one of the spaces that could be clear-cut, one night after more than 650 people gathered at a public feedback event in Cochrane held by the logging company.
A letter from Alberta's transportation minister to Calgary's mayor makes it clear the province won't provide additional dollars to the Green Line LRT project, but it also says the city has to integrate the new CTrain line into the Master Rail Plan.
Ontario Provincial Police confirm one person has died after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Sharbot Lake, Ont. that seriously injured five others.
Whether you check it every day or not, how and when your mail is delivered could be changing as Canada Post faces mounting financial pressure.
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
A Montreal family that came to Canada with dreams of building a better life have found themselves living in an apartment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce where mice and cockroaches are coming through the ceiling because their bathroom ceiling caved in.
A Montreal family has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the Lakeshore Hospital after their 86-year-old mother fell on the floor and died at the hospital allegedly without anyone noticing.
Aerin Frankel made 53 saves and Susanna Tapani scored in overtime to lead Boston to a 2-1 win in Game 1 of their Professional Women’s Hockey League semifinal series on Thursday.
Five people were attacked by two pit bulls in Meadowlark Park Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Given the result of the first game in their playoff series with the Vancouver Canucks — a loss Wednesday night courtesy a third-period collapse — the Edmonton Oilers say they need to play better next time.
The Government of Alberta has tabled another bill granting the province greater power to make unilateral decisions.
A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
Tony Dembogaj, owner of Bella Vita Pizzeria in Halifax, was away from work when he received a call informing him his delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen while picking up an order at his shop.
The trial of serial killer Jeremy Skibicki heard Thursday that police found physical evidence of the victims in his apartment, including jewelry, clothing, DNA and a blood-stained bathtub.
The City of Winnipeg is looking for public feedback on a new vision for Graham Avenue that will see it become a multi-use corridor focused on pedestrians and activities.
A 35-year-old man hired to do renovations at a home in Portage la Prairie has been charged with aggravated assault after a senior was hospitalized Tuesday.
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
A family of fifth generation farmers from Ituna, Sask. are trying to find answers after discovering several strange objects lying on their land.
Regina police are investigating a string of graffiti incidents throughout downtown including the Ceonotaph in Victoria Park.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
A resolution has been reached over evictions at a Cambridge, Ont. encampment and experts say other communities should take note.
Saskatchewan teachers have overwhelmingly voted “no” to a proposed deal that would have marked the end of a nearly year-long labour dispute.
Dr. Ephthymia Kutsogiannis is running out of options to solve a growing problem outside of her dental clinic.
Saskatchewan sky watchers say the conditions are perfect for a vibrant show of aurora borealis starting on Friday night.
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
Following Tuesday’s shooting in Timmins, police officials say there’s been a higher number of weapons-related crimes in recent months.
A 30-year-old suspect who robbed a residence in Hearst, Ont., was arrested when they left the crime scene and walked into highway traffic.
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
While fighting back tears, a London, Ont. mother denied sexually assaulting or harming her children as she continued to testify in her own defence.
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
One person has been displaced from their home in Innisfil after a fire broke out shortly before sunset.
The charge against a Wasaga Beach man has been upgraded to second-degree murder after police say the victim died more than two months after an alleged assault.
A Barrie man convicted of sexually assaulting teenage girls over a decade ago while pretending to have cancer to draw sympathy from his victims pleaded guilty on Thursday, again to sexual assault.
A Windsor foreman supervisor says he’s going to set himself up for a comfortable retirement after winning $350,000.
Chatham-Kent police say a 51-year-old Wheatley man has died after a single vehicle collision south of Merlin, Ont.
Eight local developers have unified to back the city’s Strengthen the Core plan.
The percentage of homicides that are gang-related in B.C. has more than doubled in the last 20 years, officials said when announcing a new team that will focus solely on investigating these cases.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are searching for the driver of a Jeep Wrangler after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in an alleged hit-and-run collision near Victoria early Thursday morning.
The 'sophisticated' cyberattack that was recently detected on B.C. government networks has not come with a ransom demand – at least, not yet.
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.
After a dry winter, southern Alberta farmers were expecting it to be another tough growing season.
Rural crime is on the decline, the RCMP said in a media statement released by the Southern Alberta District (SAD) late Wednesday afternoon.
Four people are facing a series of charges following a drug bust in Medicine Hat last month.
Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services is receiving new protective gear that is said to be safer than traditional equipment.
Traffic is again flowing along Queen Street East in downtown Sault Ste. Marie as investigators continue to look for the cause of Wednesday’s fire that closed the road most of the day.
A water main break on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake has put the entire community under a boil water advisory.
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.
The trial of a Newfoundland lawyer accused of sexual assault ended Tuesday with his defence team alleging the complainant lied under oath, while the prosecution said her memory lapses were understandable.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the latest jurisdiction to bring in stricter rules for short-term rentals, with a coming set of regulations that will force operators to register with the provincial government.
A Listowel, Ont. man, drafted by the Hamilton Tigercats last week, is also getting looks from the NFL, despite only playing 27 games of football in his life.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
The Canada Science and Technology Museum is inviting visitors to explore their poop. A new exhibition opens at the Ottawa museum on Friday called, 'Oh Crap! Rethinking human waste.'
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
The stakes have been set for a bet between Vancouver and Edmonton's mayors on who will win Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
A grieving mother is hosting a helmet drive in the hopes of protecting children on Manitoba First Nations from a similar tragedy that killed her daughter.
A chicken farmer near Mattawa made an 'eggstraordinary' find Friday morning when she discovered one of her hens laid an egg close to three times the size of an average large chicken egg.
A P.E.I. lighthouse and a New Brunswick river are being honoured in a Canada Post series.
An Ontario man says he paid more than $7,700 for a luxury villa he found on a popular travel website -- but the listing was fake.
A Conservative government led by Pierre Poilievre would not legislate on, nor use the notwithstanding clause, on abortion, his office says, as anti-abortion protesters gather on Parliament Hill.
Forging ahead with increasing Canada's capital gains inclusion rate 'sows division,' and is a 'shortsighted' way to improve the deficit, business groups are warning Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Northern premiers are calling for a national emergency response system to deal with natural disasters they fear will become more frequent.
Oprah Winfrey said on Thursday evening that she has long played a role in promoting unhealthy and unrealistic diets.
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
A team from the University of Guelph is taking part in a research challenge to grow off-season strawberries in Canada.
Apple has apologized and admitted it 'missed the mark' with its latest iPad Pro advertisement.
Two men who were instrumental in the 'craziest idea anyone ever had' of creating a global seed vault designed to safeguard the world's agricultural diversity will be honored as the 2024 World Food Prize laureates, officials announced Thursday in Washington.
The Oscar-winning team behind the nearly US$6 billion blockbuster 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit' trilogies is reuniting to produce two new films.
The Supreme Court sided with a music producer in a copyright case Thursday, allowing him to seek more than a decade's worth of damages over a sample used in a hit Flo Rida song.
Hailey and Justin Bieber are going to be parents. The couple announced the news on Thursday on Instagram, both sharing a video that showcases Hailey Bieber's growing belly.
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
A small Ajax dessert shop that recently received a glowing review from celebrity food critic Keith Lee is being forced to move after a zoning complaint was made following the social media influencer’s visit last month.
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. is the latest retailer to warn of softening consumer demand as high costs of living continue to rein in spending.
Lorraine Peters from New Brunswick looks forward to sharing her message on a national stage for women to have the confidence, and courage to pursue whatever they choose no matter their age
If you’ve ever had a tough time figuring out an espresso machine, a Guelph, Ont. man has you covered.
High levels of lead detected in authenticated locks of Ludwig van Beethoven's hair suggest that the composer had lead poisoning, which may have contributed to ailments he endured over the course of his life, including deafness, according to new research.
CF Montreal is parting ways with vice-president and chief sporting officer Olivier Renard by "mutual agreement,” the Major League Soccer club announced Thursday.
The WNBA will use league-wide charter flights for the first time this season, the league announced Thursday.
Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl is "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury, says head coach Kris Knoblauch.
If you're cruising down a highway and realize you have a flat tire, you may want to think twice before stopping to fix it on the side of the road.
The Chevrolet Malibu, the last sedan still sold by General Motors' biggest selling brand, will end production this year, the company announced.
A pilot project to test and evaluate the operation of federally-approved three-wheeled vehicles on Nova Scotia roads starts next week.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.