OTTAWA -- Canada’s trade minister says the fight isn’t over yet to stop the Biden administration’s Buy American electric vehicle tax credit from becoming a reality.

“I’m meeting with senators on both sides of the aisle. They have certainly indicated to me that they are not ready to vote for this yet,” Mary Ng told Joyce Napier on CTV’s Power Play Friday.

“There is still some runway to work,” she said.

Ng spoke to Napier from Washington, where she and a cross-party delegation of MPs were meeting with American law-makers to fight against the Buy American provision.

The Biden administration unveiled a wide-ranging budget that include a US$12,500 tax credit for American-made electric vehicles.

“I’ve had about six meetings with senators,” Ng told CTV’s Power Play.

She says Canadians officials have had about 50 meetings with their American counterparts.

Ng discusses the cross-party push against Biden’s Buy American provisions in the video at the top of this article.