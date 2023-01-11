Sri Lanka summons Canadian ambassador over sanctions of high-ranking officials
Sri Lanka has summoned Canada's envoy over Ottawa's decision to sanction four high-ranking officials for alleged human-rights breaches.
That country's government is accusing Ottawa of caving to Tamil diaspora politics in sanctioning two former presidents and two military officers.
The decision "sets a dangerous precedent," the South Asian state's foreign-affairs ministry said in a Tuesday news release.
Ottawa announced Monday that it was barring two former presidents from entry to Canada -- Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned last July, and his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The pair were in power when Sri Lanka's army defeated Tamil separatists who had waged a bloody, 26-year civil war with the country's majority Sinhalese population.
Gotabaya temporarily fled his country last summer amid mass protests over living costs, while Mahinda resigned from his post as prime minister last spring.
Ottawa also sanctioned two senior military officers.
One is Sunil Ratnayake, whom a court sentenced to death for his role in a massacre of Tamils in 2000, only to be pardoned by Gotabaya. The other is navy commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi, who has been accused of abducting civilians who were later killed.
In addition to the entry ban, the four can no longer make financial dealings within Canada. The announcement gained substantial media attention in South Asia.
Sri Lanka Foreign Affairs Minister Ali Sabry summoned the Canadian Acting High Commissioner Daniel Bood over the move Tuesday and urged Ottawa to "review the decision."
Sabry said in a statement that the sanctions were based on "unsubstantiated allegations" and "domestic political compulsions" and could hinder postwar reconciliation within the country.
He said the move "sets a dangerous precedent and is inimical to Sri Lanka's interest" as it tries to work with elected Tamil representatives on a devolution and peace plan.
Sabry's ministry went on that the decision leaves democratically elected leaders "vulnerable to arbitrary, external decisions" that aren't based on due process.
Haiti's former prime minister Laurent Lamothe made the same argument in a December court filing, contesting Canadian sanctions that Ottawa based on his alleged support for violent gangs.
Global Affairs Canada and the office of Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly did not offer an immediate response to the summoning.
Sri Lanka's current president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, took office last July after economic turmoil that led to a rise in child malnutrition and a shortage of medical equipment.
Last month, Wickremesinghe said his country has "undergone the bleakest of times, immense hardships" due to last year's "abject economic collapse."
Sri Lanka's foreign ministry said it was poor timing for Ottawa to implement the sanctions, and argued the move "was in contravention of established diplomatic practice, disregarding existing channels of regular bilateral interaction."
It said that Canada has a role to play as peacemaker, given its own large population with Tamil roots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin: After a long final day on the Emergencies Act inquiry stand, it's convoy zero, Trudeau won
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled just by showing up. And he appears to have won in the court of reasonable public opinion, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
Girl Guides announce new name for Brownies, saying old moniker caused harm to racialized girls
The Girl Guides of Canada has renamed its Brownies branch the 'Embers.' The organization says the previous name dissuaded some racialized girls and women from joining the outdoor adventure and activity group.
U.S. agency nixes idea of gas stove ban. Here's what we know
The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission appeared at one point to consider a ban on gas stoves due to health and respiratory concerns. Here is what’s known so far about the risks associated with gas stoves and the possibility of a ban.
opinion | Takeaways from Prince Harry's 'Spare' that didn't make headlines
In the 410 pages of 'Spare' there are many laugh-out-loud, emotional, surprising, what-the-hell moments. in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines her top takeaways that didn't make the headlines.
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Federal tax credit for multi-generational home renovations now available to Canadians
The federal government is offering a new tax credit to help make it easier for Canadians to care for adult relatives in their own homes.
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
Group of teen girls allegedly attacks several people at random at Toronto subway stations
Toronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 teen girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
Canada
-
B.C. prison escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has sentenced Zachary Armitage to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years for the "grotesque" first-degree murder of Martin Payne at his home on Vancouver Island.
-
U.S. travel problems affecting transborder flights: Air Canada, WestJet
Air Canada and WestJet encouraged travellers headed to or from the U.S. to check their flights before going to the airport after a key computer outage at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration caused delays.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Nexus application process update
Canadian and U.S. border agencies say they have a plan to reduce the backlog for the Nexus trusted-traveller program. Here's what you need to know.
-
Judge allows class action against Ford government on COVID-19 long-term care deaths
A proposed class action against the Ontario government alleging 'gross negligence' in preventing COVID-19 long-term care deaths and serious infection may be able to proceed to trial, pending a possible appeal from the province.
-
Victim's family seeking answers more than one month after fatal Montreal apartment fire
Residents of a West Island high-rise, who are still mourning a beloved 93-year-old neighbour who died after a fire, are raising concerns about the time it took for first responders to be called.
-
'She is alive': Sister of abducted Ont. woman says family is still hopeful 1 year later
The family of a woman who was snatched from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., nearly one year ago is still hopeful Elnaz Hajtamiri is still alive as the anniversary of abduction approaches.
World
-
Battle rages in Ukraine town; Russia shakes up its military
The fate of a devastated salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine hung in the balance Wednesday as Ukraine said its forces were holding out against a furious Russian onslaught in what has become one of the fiercest and most costly battles in the almost 11-month war.
-
Air travel across U.S. thrown into chaos after computer outage
The world's largest aircraft fleet was grounded for hours by a cascading outage in a government system that delayed or cancelled thousands of flights across the U.S. before it was lifted Wednesday morning.
-
King Charles' cousin Constantine, former Greek monarch, to be buried as private citizen
Constantine, the former and last king of Greece, will be buried as a private citizen in Tatoi, the former summer residence of Greece's royals and where his parents and ancestors are buried, the government said Wednesday.
-
White House: Jill Biden has cancerous lesions removed
Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye Wednesday, as well as another cancerous lesion on her chest, the White House said, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.
-
'Disgraced' George Santos should resign immediately, New York Republicans say
Local Republican leaders in New York on Wednesday called for the immediate resignation of new GOP congressman George Santos, who is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family heritage.
-
Andrew Tate loses appeal against asset seizures
A court in Romania's capital Bucharest has rejected an appeal by the divisive social media personality Andrew Tate against asset seizures by prosecutors who are investigating him on charges of being part of an organized crime group and human trafficking, an official said Wednesday.
Politics
-
Trudeau sings praises of free trade, meets with Lopez Obrador at North America summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
-
Canada delivers more tanks to Haiti as police try pushing back Port-au-Prince gangs
The Canadian Armed Forces delivered more armoured vehicles to Haiti as police in Port-au-Prince struggle to contain gang crisis.The tanks were purchased by the Haitian government and it is the second such shipment since October.
-
Liberal online streaming bill could discriminate against American firms, U.S. Embassy
The United States Embassy in Ottawa says it has concerns that the federal Liberals' controversial online streaming act could discriminate against American companies. The bill aims to update Canada's broadcasting law requiring streaming platforms to contribute to Canadian content.
Health
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
-
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
-
Canadian Blood Services needs more Black donors: expert
Diverse blood donations are needed in Canada so stem cell matches can be made, but previous policies banning some Black people from donating led to mistrust in racialized communities, an expert explains.
Sci-Tech
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
The good, the bad and the Tuesday of the 2023 Globes
We've been trained to expect awards show glitz on Sundays, so what happened when the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association put their Golden Globe Awards back on broadcast television, on a Tuesday?
-
Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78
Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock 'n' roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player's guitar player, has died. He was 78.
-
Golden Globes telecast draws near-record low audience
NBC's telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.25 million viewers, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony, and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers' strike.
Business
-
Energy and utility stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stocks also up
Strength in the utility and energy sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for largest loss of fortune
It’s official: Elon Musk has now shattered the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history. His loss is up to US$124 billion more than the previous record, according to the Guinness World Records.
-
Golden Globes telecast draws near-record low audience
NBC's telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.25 million viewers, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony, and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers' strike.
Lifestyle
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
-
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Joseph Eskenazi turns 105 on Jan. 30, he is the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbour. He had boarded an Amtrak train in California on Friday for the journey to New Orleans. The other veterans, representing the Army, Navy and Marines, flew in for the event.
-
Judge tells Detroit museum: Don't move van Gogh painting
A judge on Wednesday ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh in response to a lawsuit by its owner, who claims it has been missing for nearly six years.
Sports
-
Scott Moir, Kaitlyn Weaver advocates of gender-expansive ice dance and pairs figure skating teams
Skate Canada has rewritten its policy that specifies ice dance and pairs team must comprise a man and a woman, a rule change that has Canadian ice dancer Kaitlyn Weaver and two-time Olympic ice dance champion Scott Moir as its biggest advocates — and could revolutionize the stuffy figure skating world.
-
Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from hospital
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests.
-
Naomi Osaka says she's pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
Autos
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.
-
Ford F-150 Lightning, Kia's EV6 win at North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards
Electric vehicles took two of three categories for the first time in this year's North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards. Six of the nine finalists were powered by batteries, and analysts say more of the awards are likely to go to electric vehicles in the future as the industry spends billions to roll out multiple new EV models.