Feels like mid-30s in parts of Canada, while other areas expecting snow

Anything is possible today, as far as Canada's weather is concerned, with forecasts ranging from scorching heat in some parts of the country to rain and snow in others.

Humidity and high temperatures are expected across the Great Lakes region today, with parts of southwestern Ontario expected to reach daytime highs near 31 C and humidex values in the mid-thirties.

In those parts of the province, the overnight low is only expected to drop to 21. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly Wednesday, and Environment Canada reports showers and thunderstorms are possible through the day.

While southwestern Ontario is under a special weather statement for heat, northern Ontario and B.C. are under advisories for snow expected to fall later this week.

Parts of northern Ontario can expect as much as 30 to 60 millimetres of rain at first, with wind gusts up to 70 km/h through Wednesday, thanks to a strong low-pressure system forecast to track west of Lake Superior that day. By Thursday, areas northwest of Thunder Bay could see snow accumulation.

Snow is also expected in the mountain passes of B.C. as an upper trough of low pressure brings a cooler air mass to the southern B.C. interior. Snowfall will begin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, B.C.'s mountain passes could see two to four centimetres of accumulation.

Environment Canada warns the snow could impact transportation routes, and says travellers should be prepared for weather conditions to change quickly. Meanwhile, a reduced air quality advisory remains in place for parts of northeastern B.C., due to wildfire smoke.

Temperatures in the prairies this afternoon are trending slightly below seasonal, with frost advisories in place this morning across southern and central Alberta and southern Saskatchewan. In the Maritimes, Environment Canada has issued strong wind warnings for coastal areas east and northeast of Nova Scotia, and north of Prince Edward Island.

With files from CTV's Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen