Entertainment

    • Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

    Katy Perry, seen here on May 20, said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. (Eric McCandless/Disney via CNN Newsource) Katy Perry, seen here on May 20, said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. (Eric McCandless/Disney via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Katy Perry said her goodbyes on “American Idol” after seven seasons.

    On Sunday night’s live “Idol” season finale, a medley of Perry’s hit songs were performed, including “Teenage Dream,” “Dark Horse” and “California Gurls.”

    Perry jumped onto the judges’ table after the performance.

    In the three-hour finale, Perry also performed “What Makes a Woman.” She had announced in February that she would be leaving the ABC singing competition.

    Season 22 also crowned a winner during the finale, with Abi Carter winning after singing the Billie Eilish hit, “What Was I Made For?”

    Perry is headed to Brazil this fall for the Rock in Rio music festival, which would conflict with “Idol’s” production schedule.

    Perry has been a judge alongside Richie and Bryan since 2018.

    The show’s official Instagram account posted a video of Perry eating pizza as the ladies of the top 12 sang her hits, captioning it, “We will miss you @katyperry, thanks for 7 memorable seasons! Go fly butterfly.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

    Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    • Katy Perry sings goodbye to 'American Idol'

      Katy Perry said her goodbyes on 'American Idol' after seven seasons. On Sunday night’s live 'idol' season finale, a medley of Perry's hit songs were performed, including 'Teenage Dream,' 'Dark Horse' and 'California Gurls.'

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News