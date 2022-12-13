Society must decide where 'line is going to be' on assault-style firearms: Trudeau

OTTAWA -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is trying to find the dividing line between guns suitable for hunting and ones that have no place in society because they pose significant dangers in the wrong hands.

Trudeau said in an interview with The Canadian Press that while the effort is sparking disagreement, it's up to society to figure out "where that line is going to be."

The government wants to reinforce a May 2020 regulatory ban on an array of guns it considers assault-style firearms by enshrining a comprehensive definition in a bill being studied by the House of Commons public safety committee.

Trudeau said he intends to follow through on his promise to outlaw firearms designed to kill as many people as quickly as possible.

But he acknowledged there is more work to do on refining the definition, as his minority government requires the support of at least one other party to ensure passage of the measures.

The public safety committee plans to meet later today to discuss a proposal to hear witnesses on the matter, an idea suggested by Kristina Michaud of the Bloc Quebecois.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2022.