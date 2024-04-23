Business

    • Rideshare platform Uber expands to Newfoundland and Labrador

    The Uber logo is pictured on their Toronto office, Feb. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey The Uber logo is pictured on their Toronto office, Feb. 14, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Uber Technologies Inc. says it has brought its ridesharing platform to Newfoundland and Labrador.

    The U.S. tech company says its services will be available throughout the Avalon Peninsula with St. John's as the region's main service area.

    The company is asking people travelling in the province to be patient because wait times may be long as the service gets up and running.

    It says reliability will increase throughout the peninsula in the coming weeks and months as more drivers join the platform.

    Uber is already in 140 municipalities in Canada and more than 10,000 cities globally.

    As it has expanded, the company has garnered criticism for using gig workers to ferry around customers rather than salaried employees.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News