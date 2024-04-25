Sports

    • Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, shoots 81 in U.S. Open qualifier

    Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, failed to qualify for the U.S. Open after shooting a 9-over 81 on Thursday. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP Photo) Charlie Woods, son of Tiger, failed to qualify for the U.S. Open after shooting a 9-over 81 on Thursday. (Kevin Kolczynski/AP Photo)
    PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -

    Charlie Woods failed to advance in a U.S. Open local qualifying event Thursday, shooting a 9-over 81 at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club.

    The 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods tied for 61st among the 74 players who finished. The top five advanced to regional qualifying.

    Woods shot 40 on the front nine, opening bogey-double bogey. He followed a birdie on the par-3 fifth with another double bogey. He shot 41 on the back with three bogeys and a double bogey.

    The U.S. Open will be played June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

    Woods also struggled in February in a pre-qualifier for the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, taking a 12 on a hole and shooting a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound.

    Woods has played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his father the last four years in a scramble format.

