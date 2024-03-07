Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
More than two million Gazans are on the precipice of catastrophe, humanitarian groups say, as aid delivery is choked off by Israel’s near-total blockade of the Palestininan enclave and its ongoing war against Hamas.
‘The air drops are pathetic and dismal. They provide photo ops for governments who want to appear like they want to help,” says Alex Neve, an international human rights lawyer and senior fellow with the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.
"It's a powerful indictment of the fact that no governments, not the Canadian government and even the United States seems able to convince the Israeli government to do the right thing," Neve said.
In January, the Trudeau government halted funding for UNWRA in response to allegations that agency staff played a role in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.
On Thursday, when asked if he would reinstate funding amid worsening humanitarian conditions, Trudeau would not confirm one way or the other.
"The ongoing humanitarian crisis and disaster in Gaza is heart wrenching for everyone," he said, adding the government is monitoring the UN's probe into the allegations.
Children dying from malnourishment
The air drops are occurring on the heels of a visit by the World Health Organization to two hospitals in northern Gaza last weekend. The WHO last visited the area in October during the early stages of the Israel-Hamas war.
Officials recorded severe levels of malnutrition and shortages of fuel, food and medical supplies and found at least 10 children had died of starvation.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysesus appealed to Israel on X to “ensure humanitarian aid can be safely delivered safely and regularly.”
“Civilians, especially children, and health staff need scaled-up help immediately. But the key medicine all these patients need is peace. Ceasefire.” wrote Ghebreysesus in his social media post.
The ‘flour massacre’
The WHO update came five days after an incident where more than 100 people were killed. In the early hours of Feb. 29, thousands of hungry Palestinians crowded around a convoy of aid trucks in northern Gaza. They were hoping to get a bag of flour to feed their starving families.
Israeli Defense Force Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said troops fired warning shots to disperse a mob trying to ambush the convoy. Israel contends the majority of people died after being trampled in a stampede or were run over by aid trucks.
But witnesses say soldiers fired at people, then the dead and injured were later run over by Israeli tanks. Doctors reported treating dozens of people who had been shot. UN human rights experts have condemned the event, dubbed the “flour massacre.”
- READ MORE: Gaza doctor says gunfire accounted for 80 per cent of the wounds at his hospital from aid convoy bloodshed
In an interview with CTV News, Sari Bashi, the program director for Human Rights Watch in the West Bank, says Israel is deliberately causing a famine.
“We have concerns that the Israeli military is not fulfilling its obligations as an occupying power to ensure that the civilian population is adequately supplied with life saving aid, and in fact it is actively impeding delivery of life-saving aid and using starvation as a weapon of war.”
One day after the deadly chaos, the European Union announced on March 1, that it would restore funding to the UNWRA.
Canada has yet to decide if it will do the same.
Anger over UNRWA defunding
Israel claimed that 12 of UNRWA’s 13,000 workers were directly involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks which killed about 1,200 Israelis.
After the allegations surfaced on Jan. 26, Canada and more than a dozen other donor countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany and Australia paused payments as the United Nations swiftly launched an investigation.
Canada had previously committed $100 million dollars to UNRWA over four years. One quarter of that money went out in 2023, but this pause means Canada is holding back $75 million in funds, including an upcoming payment in April.
Israel’s claim came out the same day the International Court of Justice ruled that a “plausible” was occurring in Gaza.
Israeli soldiers stake position next to crumpled-up U.N. vehicles perched precariously atop building debris in UNRWA compound, where the military discovered tunnels in the main headquarters of the UN agency that the military says Hamas militants used to attack its forces during a ground operation in Gaza, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. The Israeli military says it has discovered tunnels underneath the main headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City, alleging that Hamas militants used the space as an electrical supply room. The unveiling of the tunnels marked the latest chapter in Israel's campaign against the embattled agency, which it accuses of collaborating with Hamas. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Warning of “catastrophic conditions” the ICJ ordered Israel to “take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian aid.”
The initial case accusing Israel of contravening the UN Convention on Genocide was brought in front of the World Court by South Africa.
On Wednesday, South Africa, alarmed by a “situation of widespread starvation brought on by continuing egregious breaches” filed a new application urging the ICJ to impose additional orders on Israel without a hearing.
Court fight and calls for sanctions
Last weekend in Toronto, hundreds of demonstrators angry about the defunding of UNRWA prevented International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen and other guests from entering through the main doors of the Art Gallery of Ontario to attend a reception for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
In video posted on X, one demonstrator is heard yelling at Hussen: “How dare you call yourself a Muslim. Shame on you…You are complicit in genocide. You are complicit in the murder of my family members and my friends.”
UNRWA says a minimum of 500 truckloads of humanitarian aid is needed each day to meet basic needs, though far fewer are actually getting through.
Human rights advocates say Canada needs to do more than just restore funding to UNRWA.
Neve says the Trudeau government should impose sanctions on Israel to pressure it to abide by the ICJ ruling and let in significantly more humanitarian aid.
“Sanctions have been imposed against Hamas and other armed Palestinian leaders but nothing has been put in place against Israeli officials or Israeli military officials.” Neve said.
The reluctance of the government to act has compelled a group of human rights lawyers and Palestinian-Canadians to take legal action.
They are suing the Liberal government in federal court to stop it from exporting military goods and technology to Israel.
The pressure is growing as the death toll in Gaza mounts. The Hamas-run health authority estimates that more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in five months of war, more than a third of them are children.
This week, as Israel faced harsh rebuke across the globe for its obstruction of the delivery of humanitarian aid following the “Flour Massacre,” the Jewish state provided a new estimate of alleged Hamas infiltration.
“Over 450 UNRWA employees are military operatives in terror groups in Gaza…this is no mere coincidence. This is systematic,” said Hagari, the military’s chief spokesperson on Monday. Hagari did not provide evidence to back up his accusation.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
-
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
-
-
-
-
-
-
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
Skier dies after falling into tree well at B.C. resort
A 76-year-old man is dead after falling into a tree well while skiing at Red Mountain Resort in British Columbia's southern Interior.
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
'Sweetest kids you'll ever meet:' School mourns family killed in plane crash
Students and staff at a private school north of Toronto are “completely distraught” as they grapple with the loss of a family of five killed in a plane crash in Nashville, a school administrator said Thursday, calling the family “an integral part” of the community.
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?
Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.
Canada
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING 19-year-old charged in killing of 6 people, including 4 children in Barrhaven homicides, Ottawa police say
A mother, her four children, the youngest just two-and-a-half months old, and a family acquaintance have been killed in a "mass killing" at a home in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven, Ottawa police say.
-
Quebec teen drowns in waters off Florida during swim camp
The body of a Quebec teenager has been found in the Gulf of Mexico. William Zhang, 17, was visiting Florida with his swim team for a swim camp. He did not return to shore at the end of swimming drill on Wednesday morning.
-
20 Tim Hortons customers come forward with stories of defective cups
Twenty Tim Hortons customers across Ontario have come forward with photos and stories of defective cups that collapse or split a short time after the coffee sits and saturates the cup.
-
Manitoba plans buffer zones to restrict protests near abortion clinics
The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.
-
As Ottawa reels over multiple homicide, a look at recent mass killings across Canada
Here's a look at recent examples of mass killings in Canada.
-
'Not what we do here': Trudeau says some of protests around Israel-Hamas war have crossed line
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people have a right to express their 'anguish' and to protest around the Israel-Hamas war, but when protests turn to harassment of fellow citizens, 'there's a line that's crossed.'
World
-
Sweden officially joins NATO, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality
Sweden on Thursday formally joined NATO as the 32nd member of the transatlantic military alliance, ending decades of post-Second World War neutrality as concerns about Russian aggression in Europe have spiked following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
-
Trans broadcaster reports J.K. Rowling to police for 'hate crime'
India Willoughby, who was Britain's first transgender newsreader, has accused Rowling of a 'hate crime' over remarks the author posted on X on Monday.
-
Haiti health care near collapse, says UN, as state of emergency extended
Haiti's government on Thursday said it would extend a state of emergency around Port-au-Prince for another month following a wave of gang violence that has threatened to bring down the government and led thousands to flee their homes.
-
Authorities now have 6 suspects in fatal beating of teen at Ariz. Halloween party
Two more people have been arrested in the fatal beating of a teenage boy during a Halloween party last year in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, authorities said Thursday.
-
Flight in China delayed four hours after passenger throws coins into engine
A flight in China was delayed by more than four hours on Wednesday after a passenger threw coins into the engine, according to Chinese state media.
-
Hamas says ceasefire talks to resume next week, making a truce before Ramadan highly unlikely
Hamas said Thursday that its delegation has left Cairo and that talks on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release will resume next week, making it extremely unlikely that mediators will broker a deal before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Politics
-
Trudeau won't say if Canada will restore funding to UN relief agency in Gaza Strip
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won't say whether Canada intends to restore funding to a UN relief agency operating in the Gaza Strip.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE Majority of Canadians not even considering voting for the Liberals: Nanos
Fewer Canadians than at almost any point since the party was elected with Justin Trudeau as leader are considering voting for the federal Liberals, according to the latest tracking by Nanos Research.
-
Trudeau says Canada is 'continuing to support' Kovrig and Spavor, amid settlement news
Facing questions about potential settlements for two Canadians imprisoned for three years in China, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to discuss specifics on Thursday but said Canada is 'continuing to support them.'
Health
-
Diet drinks may boost risk of dangerous heart condition by 20 per cent, study says
Drinking two litres or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20 per cent when compared to people who drank none, a new study found.
-
Manitoba plans buffer zones to restrict protests near abortion clinics
The Manitoba government plans to restrict protests near clinics and hospitals where abortions are performed.
-
B.C. court confirms national class action after flushable wipes recall
B.C.'s Supreme Court has confirmed a national class action lawsuit against Kimberly-Clark Corporation following a 2020 recall of flushable wipes over possible bacteria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
70 million-year-old dinosaur fossil discovered in France is an almost complete Titanosaur skeleton
A chance discovery made in southern France has revealed a rare specimen — an almost complete dinosaur skeleton found connected from its hind skull to its tail.
-
Apple is making big App Store changes in Europe over new rules. Could it mean more iPhone hacking?
Apple is opening small cracks in the iPhone's digital fortress as part of a regulatory clampdown in Europe that is striving to give consumers more choices -- at the risk of creating new avenues for hackers to steal personal and financial information stored on the devices.
-
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
Entertainment
-
Oscar nominees to unwrap gift bags with luxury trips, Rubik's Cubes
This year's Oscar gift bags will have nominees well-rested with great skin and full stomachs.
-
'I'm still here, I beat this thing': Drake gifts US$25,000 to woman who beat cancer
When you have floor tickets for Drake, anything can happen.
-
'Rust' armourer's trial gives Alec Baldwin's team a window into how his own trial could unfold
The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust" has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team a unusual window into how his own trial in the death could unfold.
Business
-
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
-
Canadians paying billions of dollars in 'excess' bank fees: report
As the federal government pushes to reduce bank fees, a report from an economist figures Canadians are overpaying by more than $7.7 billion a year.
-
Income flatlined? How to know when to take a risk and pursue a bigger paycheque
It can be hard to know when it's time to leave a job you enjoy or a company you feel loyal to for a higher salary elsewhere. Job satisfaction, your relationship with your boss, and workplace culture all have value, and in some cases, outweigh a potential pay hike.
Lifestyle
-
These American cities will pay you up to US$15,000 to move there
Some U.S. cities and towns are offering relocation packages to attract new residents, with everything from cash incentives to outdoor activity passes to free eggs.
-
Your pets didn’t get the Daylight Saving Time memo. How to get some sleep anyway
Every night at 11 p.m. sharp, my dog corrals me into my bedroom, and then at 7 a.m. he has his nose in my face ready to start the day — which might be a problem come Daylight Saving Time.
-
Why are clocks set forward in the spring? Thank wars, confusion and a hunger for sunlight
Once again, most Americans will set their clocks forward by one hour this weekend, losing perhaps a bit of sleep but gaining more glorious sunlight in the evenings as the days warm into summer.
Sports
-
WNBA to hold pre-season game in Edmonton amid reports of Toronto expansion
The WNBA is coming back to Canada, just maybe not in the way people had expected.
-
In a league of her own: Meet B.C.'s WNBA grandma
At 6 a.m. outside Kelowna, B.C.’s Parkinson Recreation Centre, a handful of seniors shuffle inside, most heading for a swimming class -- but not 84-year-old Shirley Simson.
-
'Probably our busiest day ever': Sask. collectors race to get their hands on Connor Bedard rookie cards
Wednesday marked a special day for hockey card collectors alike as it was the official release day of the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series 2 set. Included in the set is Connor Bedard’s rookie 'Young Guns' card, a card the vast majority of collectors consider to be Bedard’s official rookie card.
Autos
-
EVs will be cheaper to produce than gas-powered vehicles by 2027, research shows
Battery electric vehicles will be, on average, cheaper to produce than a comparable internal combustion engine by 2027 thanks to new manufacturing methods that are lowering production costs, market research firm Gartner said on Thursday.
-
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
-
This Ontario mother who can't drive has to make her late son's car payments. Here's why
After her son suddenly died, an Ontario mother is in disbelief that she is on the hook to make car payments on his behalf for the next seven years – even though she doesn't drive.