French actor Gerard Depardieu in police custody, legal team says

PARIS -

French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into police custody in Paris to face questioning, his lawyer told CNN Monday.

The 75-year-old presented himself at a police station in Paris on Monday morning, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, and is being questioned over accusations of sexual assault by two women alleged to have taken place on film sets.

Depardieu has previously been placed under formal investigation for alleged rape and sexual assault after a number of women filed complaints against him. The French actor had previously denied these accusations against him.

Depardieu is known for his roles in films like “Green Card,” “The Man in the Iron Mask” and “Life of Pi.”

He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his leading role in “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

In 2013, Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin after saying he was going to give up his French passport in protest at government plans for a tax hike on the richest.

Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here.

National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808

Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010

Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

Read about your rights as a victim here. ​