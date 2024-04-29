Entertainment

    • French actor Gerard Depardieu in police custody, legal team says

    French actor Gerard Depardieu, pictured here in February 2018, has been taken into police custody. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource) French actor Gerard Depardieu, pictured here in February 2018, has been taken into police custody. (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share
    PARIS -

    French actor Gérard Depardieu has been taken into police custody in Paris to face questioning, his lawyer told CNN Monday.

    The 75-year-old presented himself at a police station in Paris on Monday morning, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV, and is being questioned over accusations of sexual assault by two women alleged to have taken place on film sets.

    Depardieu has previously been placed under formal investigation for alleged rape and sexual assault after a number of women filed complaints against him. The French actor had previously denied these accusations against him.

    Depardieu is known for his roles in films like “Green Card,” “The Man in the Iron Mask” and “Life of Pi.”

    He was also nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his leading role in “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

    In 2013, Depardieu was granted Russian citizenship by Vladimir Putin after saying he was going to give up his French passport in protest at government plans for a tax hike on the richest.

     

    Resources for sexual assault survivors in Canada

    If you or someone you know is struggling with sexual assault or trauma, the following resources are available to support people in crisis:

    If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, you should call 911.

    A full list of sexual assault centres in Canada that offer information, advocacy and counselling can be found ​on the website for the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres

    Helplines, legal services and locations that offer sexual assault kits in Alberta, B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia can be found here

    National Residential School Crisis Line: +1 866 925 4419

    24-hour crisis line: 416 597 8808 

    Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline: +1 833 900 1010 

    Trans Lifeline: +1 877 330 6366

    Sexual misconduct support for current or former members of the Armed Forces: +1 844 750 1648

    Read about your rights as a victim here. ​

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News